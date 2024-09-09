Lil Wayne Performing At Super Bowl LIX Would Be A "Big Mistake," Art Director Argues

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the event instead.

Art Director Shaun Harrison says it'd be the "biggest mistake ever" to have Lil Wayne headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Claiming to have "worked with" Wayne before on a Grammy performance in the past, he explained why he feels the hometown artist would be the wrong choice in a post on social media. The take comes after the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the event on Sunday.

"I've 'worked with' Lil Wayne before for Grammy performance and personal feelings that would be the biggest mistake ever putting him as the headliner for the biggest performance of the year The Super Bowl," Harrison wrote. "He showed up to zero rehearsals we didn't even think he would make the performance then last minute he was in the building and ran on stage for the performance and ran off back into oblivion lol. Never even got to meet him after week of rehearsals for a show. Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest rap performers ever and unapologetically black in his message and it's during black history month, it's going to be a spectacle!" In a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, Harrison further argued: "Not to mention Dr. Dre is the only to be from the state the Super Bowl is in... so the argument is moot, that's never been a prerequisite."

Lil Wayne Performs During NFC Divisional Playoff Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Rapper Lil Wayne performs during the N.F.C. Divisional Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau. Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Since the NFL announced that Lamar will be headlining the event, fans on social media have been calling for Wayne to at least make an appearance during the show. Even Master P came out and said he deserves to be recognized. "As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that Lil Wayne should be a part of this celebration as well," he wrote online. "He's one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native. Let's not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here. #Godisgood Change starts with us."

Shaun Harrison Speaks On The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.