Kendrick Lamar Will Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It goes without saying that it's been a massive year for Kendrick Lamar. The hitmaker went head-to-head with Drake in what would become one of the most explosive battles hip-hop fans have seen in a while. Of course, this has his supporters more eager than ever to know what his next move will be. Luckily, fans have more of an idea now, thanks to an announcement he just made on Twitter/X.
"Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans," he wrote simply alongside a YouTube link. The video shows Kendrick positioned in front of a huge American flag, announcing that he'll be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is scheduled for February 9, 2025. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he explained. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”
Kendrick Lamar Delivers Exciting News
This won't be Kendrick's first Halftime Show, however, as he was a special guest during Dr. Dre's showcase back in 2022. Either way, fans can't wait and are sounding off about the exciting news online. The announcement arrives amid the tremendous success of the Compton-born performer's track, "Not Like Us." The song has sold over 5 million units in the United States alone, an impressive milestone for being just four months old. It was the second track to do so this year, per Chart Data.
The announcement also comes just as Drake has been teasing the idea of a second round of their viral rap beef. Late last month, the Toronto artist shared a clip of Rasheed Wallace saying "We will win Game 2" on his burner Instagram account, which many took as a hint at what's to come. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar announcing that he's heading Super Bowl LIX? Are you surprised or not? Are you looking forward to his performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.