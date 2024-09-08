Kendrick Lamar Will Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar recently shared some big news.

It goes without saying that it's been a massive year for Kendrick Lamar. The hitmaker went head-to-head with Drake in what would become one of the most explosive battles hip-hop fans have seen in a while. Of course, this has his supporters more eager than ever to know what his next move will be. Luckily, fans have more of an idea now, thanks to an announcement he just made on Twitter/X.

"Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans," he wrote simply alongside a YouTube link. The video shows Kendrick positioned in front of a huge American flag, announcing that he'll be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is scheduled for February 9, 2025. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he explained. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Kendrick Lamar Delivers Exciting News

This won't be Kendrick's first Halftime Show, however, as he was a special guest during Dr. Dre's showcase back in 2022. Either way, fans can't wait and are sounding off about the exciting news online. The announcement arrives amid the tremendous success of the Compton-born performer's track, "Not Like Us." The song has sold over 5 million units in the United States alone, an impressive milestone for being just four months old. It was the second track to do so this year, per Chart Data.