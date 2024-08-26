Drake Promises To "Win Game 2" In Cryptic IG Post

BYCole Blake925 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey &amp; The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake appears to be gearing up for another round.

Drake appeared to suggest he's going to come back and win Game 2 with a cryptic post on his Finsta account on Instagram on Sunday. In doing so, he shared an iconic interview from 2004 of Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace saying as much. "Y'all put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page… we will win Game 2," Wallace says. Additionally, he shared a picture from the 1986 film, A Better Tomorrow.

Fans on social media have been understandably interpreting the posts to be referring to the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. They've have been having mixed responses to the move. One user on X (formerly Twitter) suggested Drake get over it. “'Loves gonna get you killed, but prides gonna be the death of you, and you, and me and you….' MF just ain’t learned and can’t move on," one fan wrote, referencing Lamar's track, "Pride." Another countered: "You new rap fans different. 'Move on…' I don’t know why yall thought a beef over legacy was gonna be a quick weekend battle and not a war that will continue to play out over the next months/years. [Fire emoji] music is gonna be coming out of both camps. Let’s eat and enjoy the show."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Has Drake Fans Feeling Bored After "Not Like Us" Breaks Another Record

Drake Performs With 21 Savage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been feuding for months at this point, but tempers have cooled off since the release of "Not Like Us" in May. Many hip-hop fans felt that diss track was a final blow in the beef and crowned Lamar the winner.

Drake Shares Rasheed Wallace's Interview On IG

The posts from Drake come as rumors continue to circulate that Lamar is gearing up for a new album. While his associate, DJ Hed, has shot down the rumors, DJ Akademiks stood with his reporting on Sunday night that Lamar is preparing new music. Check out Drake's recent posts on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Inspires Several HBCU Marching Band Performances

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...