Drake Promises To "Win Game 2" In Cryptic IG Post

Drake appears to be gearing up for another round.

Drake appeared to suggest he's going to come back and win Game 2 with a cryptic post on his Finsta account on Instagram on Sunday. In doing so, he shared an iconic interview from 2004 of Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace saying as much. "Y'all put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page… we will win Game 2," Wallace says. Additionally, he shared a picture from the 1986 film, A Better Tomorrow.

Fans on social media have been understandably interpreting the posts to be referring to the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. They've have been having mixed responses to the move. One user on X (formerly Twitter) suggested Drake get over it. “'Loves gonna get you killed, but prides gonna be the death of you, and you, and me and you….' MF just ain’t learned and can’t move on," one fan wrote, referencing Lamar's track, "Pride." Another countered: "You new rap fans different. 'Move on…' I don’t know why yall thought a beef over legacy was gonna be a quick weekend battle and not a war that will continue to play out over the next months/years. [Fire emoji] music is gonna be coming out of both camps. Let’s eat and enjoy the show."

Drake Performs With 21 Savage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been feuding for months at this point, but tempers have cooled off since the release of "Not Like Us" in May. Many hip-hop fans felt that diss track was a final blow in the beef and crowned Lamar the winner.

Drake Shares Rasheed Wallace's Interview On IG