Corey Holcomb Alleges Will Smith Is Closeted And Claims The Industry Doesn't Want Him To Know

Corey Holcomb Will Smith Closeted Industry Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith accepts the award for best actor in a leading role in for his performance in "King Richard" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Corey Holcomb made these wild Will Smith remarks while on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" program on YouTube a few months ago.

Will Smith should be celebrating the release of his new album Based On A True Story these days, but somehow, a narrative came back to haunt him. A few months ago, Cam Newton hosted comedian Corey Holcomb on his "Funky Friday" program on YouTube, and at one point, they referenced the actor and rapper in relation to polygamous relationships. This led Holcomb to speculate on his sexuality and make wild claims about a secret society in Hollywood that chooses to hide their supposed same-sex relationships. Cam Newton spoke on celebrities embracing polyamory and non-monogamous relationships, claiming that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have an open relationship.

"But Will likes guys," Corey Holcomb alleged, and Cam Newton inquired for proof. "I live in L.A.," Holcomb continued. "Does that make sense to you? I live in Los Angeles. There's a lot of opportunities I don't get because the guys don't want me to see them with their boyfriends. I've suffered from that. It's like, everybody knows anyway.

Will Smith New Album

"So, I'm saying like, do you think me saying Will likes guys – 'cause I said it, and I can't take it back. 'Cause I believe it, I know it for the most part," he went on. "By me saying that, I hope it doesn't strike a nerve in anybody. But I'm saying, I live in L.A. And there's a lifestyle that is kept quiet. And it's like, people like me suffer from this lifestyle because of the shame that some guys have of how they like to move. I don't think however you move is something you should hold against me. I think it's unfair." This is far from the first time the comedian has launched homosexuality rumors at other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Will Smith is returning to the rap game, whether that's through this new album or how he's spoken on other rappers as of late, and vice versa. He has always had to deal with salacious speculation like this, although we have no idea why fans decided to dig this Corey Holcomb clip back up after months on the Internet. We doubt Smith will give it much attention.

