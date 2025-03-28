Will Smith Stages Triumphant Comeback With "Based On A True Story" Album

Will Smith rapping again seemed like an impossibility at one point. He had become a full time actor, and a good one at that, as his Academy Award can attest. The man formerly known as the Fresh Prince felt that he needed to go back to basics, though, and thus we have Based on a True Story. It's fascinating to hear Will Smith return after two decades away, and he does a mostly solid job of dipping into certain musical trends while avoiding others that would make him sound antiquated. The guest features also do a solid job of keeping the rapper focused.

It's great to see DJ Jazzy Jeff return on the opener, "Int. Barbershop Day." Will Smith and Jazz are vital to hip hop history, and their reunion is bound to make most listeners smile. The rest of the album sees a game Smith collaborate with artists younger than him. He swaps bars with Joyner Lucas on "Tantrum," and radiates positivity on the Big Sean collaboration "Beautiful Scars." Will Smith's son Jaden does his thing on "Work of Art" opposite Russ, and Teyana Taylor steals the show on "Hard Times (Smile)." The veteran rapper threads the needle between his classic flow and a newer, more tempo appropriate flow that melds with modern production. The results are unexpected, and often pleasant to listen to.

Will Smith Shines Opposite A Stellar Guest List

Based on a True Story tracklist: