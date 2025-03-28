Will Smith Stages Triumphant Comeback With "Based On A True Story" Album

Will Smith waited two decades to get back in the rap game, and he still has his charming presence on the mic intact.

Will Smith rapping again seemed like an impossibility at one point. He had become a full time actor, and a good one at that, as his Academy Award can attest. The man formerly known as the Fresh Prince felt that he needed to go back to basics, though, and thus we have Based on a True Story. It's fascinating to hear Will Smith return after two decades away, and he does a mostly solid job of dipping into certain musical trends while avoiding others that would make him sound antiquated. The guest features also do a solid job of keeping the rapper focused.

It's great to see DJ Jazzy Jeff return on the opener, "Int. Barbershop Day." Will Smith and Jazz are vital to hip hop history, and their reunion is bound to make most listeners smile. The rest of the album sees a game Smith collaborate with artists younger than him. He swaps bars with Joyner Lucas on "Tantrum," and radiates positivity on the Big Sean collaboration "Beautiful Scars." Will Smith's son Jaden does his thing on "Work of Art" opposite Russ, and Teyana Taylor steals the show on "Hard Times (Smile)." The veteran rapper threads the needle between his classic flow and a newer, more tempo appropriate flow that melds with modern production. The results are unexpected, and often pleasant to listen to.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Will Smith Shines Opposite A Stellar Guest List

Based on a True Story tracklist:

  1. Int. Barbershop Day (featuring B. Simone & DJ Jazzy Jeff)
  2. You Lookin' for Me?
  3. The Reverend (Rave Sermon)
  4. Rave In the Wasteland
  5. Bulletproof (featuring Jac Ross)
  6. Hard Times (Smile) [featuring Teyana Taylor]
  7. Beautiful Scars (featuring Obanga & Big Sean)
  8. Tantrum (featuring Joyner Lucas)
  9. First Love (featuring India Martinez & Marcin)
  10. Make It Look Easy
  11. The Reverend (YCMI Sermon)
  12. You Can Make It
  13. Work of Art (featuring Russ & Jaden)
  14. The Reverend (WOA Sermon)

