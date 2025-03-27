Will Smith Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Philadelphia Street-Naming Ceremony

BY Caroline Fisher 357 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Will Smith Street-Naming Ceremony Pop Culture News
Mar 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Will Smith performs before the match for the Concacaf Nations League final between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium. Jessica Alcheh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
News of Will Smith's latest accolade comes just before the release of his first album in 20 years, "Based On A True Story."

Earlier this week, Will Smith was honored with a street-naming ceremony in his hometown of Philadelphia. The 2000 block of North 59th Street in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section is now officially Will Smith Way. He was present for the ceremony, delivering a heartfelt speech about the accolade. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also spoke on Smith's success, commending him for always taking pride in his city.

“With all of his accomplishments and success, wherever you see him in the world, he is unapologetic about letting you know that ‘I’m Will Smith, in West Philadelphia born and raised,’” Parker said. The multi-hyphenate then said a few words about the honor, reflecting on how growing up in Philadelphia shaped him. “Nobody gets an easy ride, and that’s one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me: that there is nothing wrong with a hard day’s work," he began.

Read More: Will Smith & Tatyana Ali Take Us Back To Fresh Prince of Bel Air For Doechii's "Anxiety" Challenge

Will Smith's New Album
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I walked across this bridge for my whole high school career in snow and rain," he continued, also repping Overbrook High School with his hat and jacket. "The Will Smith Way is encompassed in the lessons I got from my father, my mother and my grandmother.” News of this latest milestone comes just before the release of Smith's first new album in 20 years, Based On A True Story. The project is expected to drop tomorrow (March 28).

Smith announced the exciting upcoming project earlier this year, also giving listeners some hints at what's to come. He unveiled the tracklist, which is divided into episodes instead of songs and boasts various features. Some of the features include DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and more. Smith's son Jaden will also make an appearance. “It’s OFFICIAL!!” he declared on Instagram. “My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all.” It will follow his last album Lost and Found, which was released in March 2005.

Read More: Will Smith Reveals Features And Release Date For "Based On A True Story"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-SONY-BAD BOYS Music Will Smith Reveals Features And Release Date For "Based On A True Story" 1.9K
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Music Will Smith & Tatyana Ali Take Us Back To Fresh Prince of Bel Air For Doechii's "Anxiety" Challenge 797
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.1K
"Emancipation" European Premiere - Arrivals TV Will Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fresh Prince Worth? 1088