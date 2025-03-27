Will Smith Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Philadelphia Street-Naming Ceremony

Earlier this week, Will Smith was honored with a street-naming ceremony in his hometown of Philadelphia. The 2000 block of North 59th Street in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section is now officially Will Smith Way. He was present for the ceremony, delivering a heartfelt speech about the accolade. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also spoke on Smith's success, commending him for always taking pride in his city.

“With all of his accomplishments and success, wherever you see him in the world, he is unapologetic about letting you know that ‘I’m Will Smith, in West Philadelphia born and raised,’” Parker said. The multi-hyphenate then said a few words about the honor, reflecting on how growing up in Philadelphia shaped him. “Nobody gets an easy ride, and that’s one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me: that there is nothing wrong with a hard day’s work," he began.

Will Smith's New Album

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I walked across this bridge for my whole high school career in snow and rain," he continued, also repping Overbrook High School with his hat and jacket. "The Will Smith Way is encompassed in the lessons I got from my father, my mother and my grandmother.” News of this latest milestone comes just before the release of Smith's first new album in 20 years, Based On A True Story. The project is expected to drop tomorrow (March 28).