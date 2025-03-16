Will Smith & Tatyana Ali Take Us Back To Fresh Prince of Bel Air For Doechii's "Anxiety" Challenge

Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel Air created moments classic moments in sitcom televison that spans generations. Big Willie and and Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the sitcom, have reunited to recreat a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" moment, for social media's "Doechii Anxiety Challenge." On March 5, Smith shared a teaser video hinting at their reunion, writing, "I’ve been watching y’all and every video has been better than the last!! Love that track @Doechii. @Tatyana Ali remember this?" Fans quickly caught on, recognizing the reference to their beloved ‘90s sitcom.

Will, Tatyana, and Doechii, perform the latest viral dance trend set to Doechii’s song “Anxiety.” The Grammy-winning rapper even made an appearance in the video, which Smith posted on Instagram. The trend, which has taken over TikTok, originated from the show's 1990 pilot episode. In the clip, Ali wears headphones and dances alone in her room while Smith mirrors her moves in the background. Smith embraced the full-circle moment, captioning the post, “Waited 35 years for this dance to trend.” His son Jaden chimed in, commenting, “Dad you gotta tell me what’s happening in the crib so I can fly home bro.”

Will Smith Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The timing couldn’t be better for Smith, who is making a return to music. In January, he announced his upcoming album, Based on a True Story, set for release on March 28. This marks his first full studio project since Lost and Found in 2005. On Friday, he revealed the album cover on social media, building anticipation among fans. Smith has been gradually reintroducing himself to the music scene over the past year, dropping singles with high-profile collaborators. The album will include previously released tracks like "You Can Make It," "Work of Art," and "Tantrum," featuring Russ, Joyner Lucas, and Jaden.