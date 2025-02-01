Will Smith To Present At Grammy Awards After Oscars Controversy

Will Smith is pulling out all the stops. The entertainment icon may have spent the last few years being derided for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but he has not let it slow him down. He's released two hit sequels to his Bad Boys series. He's made a full on return to hip hop, with an album scheduled to drop in March. Now, Will Smith is making a high profile return to an award show. The first rapper to actually win a Grammy is returning to the Grammy Awards as a presenter.

Will Smith was one of the many names unveiled on Friday. He will be presenting an award alongside other superstars like Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA. Smith's selection makes sense, given that he is in album mode. The rapper dropped a single, "Beautiful Scars," featuring Big Sean, and has made it clear that he wants to reconnect with his music audience. Will Smith is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, so he was never going to stage a comeback and give it half-effort. That said, the decision to bring Smith onstage, so soon after he slapped Chris Rock, has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Will Smith Remains Banned From The Oscars Until 2032

"For them to allow him on any show is sick," one Instagram user wrote. Another took the Grammy Awards to task for putting their winners at risk. "I hope he doesn't slap anybody else," they asserted. For context, Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars until 2032. The entertainer said he accepted the terms of the ban, and issued an apology to everybody involved. "My actions at the Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "The list of those I have hurt is long. And includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."