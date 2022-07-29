will smith chris rock slap
- BeefWhere to Watch Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Stand UpHere is where you can watch the comedian's new special.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureChris Rock Mocks Will Smith During Comedy Special, Twitter ReactsIn addition to the infamous Oscars slap, Rock also took aim at Smith's interview with wife Jada about her affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAdrian Holmes Reveals How Will Smith's Oscars Slap Affected "Bel-Air"Adrian Holmes says he "wasn't too worried" that Will Smith's behavior would hurt ratings on the Peacock series.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureEboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of “Shucking & Jiving” During His Recent Show"He need to be slapped one more time."By Lamar Banks
- MoviesPreviously Shelved Will Smith Movie Has Been RevivedWill Smith seems to be getting his career back on track.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureChris Rock Shares Why He Declined To Host The 2023 Oscars After Will Smith SlapThe comedian compared his return to host the Oscars to Nicole Brown Simpson 1994 murder. By hnhh
- Pop CultureWill Smith Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Slap"I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Will Smith says in his apology to Chris Rock. By Aron A.