Josh Megson
- MusicVince Staples: Redefining West Coast RapHere's a look at Vince Staples' influence on West Coast rap today. By Josh Megson
- StreetwearBAPE: The Iconic Streetwear LegacyBAPE is one of the most recognized brands in Hip-Hop. Here's a look at the streetwear brands legacy and history. By Josh Megson
- MusicLil Xan Never Felt Better: On Mac Miller, Sobriety & Emo Rap LegacyEXCLUSIVE: Lil Xan discusses his upcoming album, sobriety, meeting Mac Miller, and reflects on Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.By Josh Megson
- SportsGervonta Davis's Biggest Legal ScandalsGervonta Davis is set to spend some time in jail. Here's a look at the boxing star's biggest scandals. By Josh Megson
- SportsIs Ja Morant's NBA Career Over?Ja Morant was seen holding a gun, once again, on social media. It may be time to ask, is his NBA career over?By Josh Megson
- UncategorizedWho Is Pi'erre Bourne?Here's everything you need to know about artist and producer Pi'erre Bourne. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWho is Lil Tecca?Get to know more about rising rapper Lil Tecca.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentCraziest Suge Knight StoriesSuge Knight's reputation precedes him. Here are a few hip hop history stories that seem unbelievable, but those who were there say it's all true.By Josh Megson
- SportsNBA 2023 Playoffs: Semi Conference Finals PredictionsThe NBA semi conference finals are in full swing. Here's a look at our predictions for the four teams to enter the conference finals.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWhy Is Machine Gun Kelly Beefing With Jack Harlow?Jack Harlow declared himself the "hardest white boy" since Eminem. MGK felt that title was unearned. Here's a look at everything to know about their beef. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentHip Hop Mother's Day: 11 Rap Songs Dedicated To MomsFrom Kanye, to Tupac, to Lil B, here's a look at rap songs dedicated to moms. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWho is Desiigner?Desiigner made headlines for exposing himself on a plane as his struggles with mental health continue. Here's a look at the rapper's life and career to this point.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentRun-DMC's Greatest HitsRun D.M.C. is one of the most legendary groups in Hip-Hop history. From "It's Tricky" to "My Adidas," here's a look at the group's greatest hits. By Josh Megson
- SportsDraymond Green's Most Controversial Career MomentsDraymond Green has arguably become one of the dirtiest players in the modern-day NBA. Here's a look at the Draymond's most controversial moments. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentLil Wayne Beefs: Biggest Feuds Of His CareerLil Wayne is an artist that keeps to himself these days, but throughout his career, he's exchanged heated words with a few peers.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentIsaiah Rashad Albums, RankedIsaiah Rashad has solidified himself in the industry as a formidable force. Here's a look at his studio albums and where they rank.By Josh Megson
- SportsMeet Victor Wembanyama: NBA's Projected Top Overall Draft PickVictor Wembanyama is one of the most promising players slated to storm the league, and we're giving insight into who he is.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper "3" Hat, What Does It Mean?Everywhere he goes, Chance The Rapper dons a baseball hat with a "3." We're detailing the meaning behind the cap.By Josh Megson
- SportsIs J. Cole Still Playing Basketball?J. Cole proved he is more than just a rapper after he began his pursuit of a professional basketball career in 2021. Let's find out if Cole is still hooping. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentChance The Rapper Projects: His Solo Work, RankedChance The Rapper is one of the most unique artists in Hip-Hop. Here's a look at his solo releases.By Josh Megson
- RelationshipsASAP Rocky & Rihanna: Relationship TimelineThese lovebirds are expecting their second child this year, so let's take a look at the development of their romance over the last decade.By Josh Megson
- SportsWhat Is Kevin Durant's Net Worth? Massive NBA Salary, Nike Deals & MoreHere's a look at the financial successes of Kevin Durant. By Josh Megson
- Original Content10 Biggest Bad Boy Records Artists of All TimeHere's a look at some of the biggest artists in Bad Boy Record's illustrious history.
By Josh Megson
- Original ContentTravis Scott's Biggest SongsTravis Scott has created some of the biggest hits of the last few years. Here's a look at the rapper's most popular songs to date.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Outkast SongsThey're regarded as the best Hip Hop group of all time, and we're looking back at Outkast's best tracks.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentIs Takeoff Actually Quavo's Nephew?Since Takeoff's passing, fans have wondered about the Migos' familial relationship. Here's a look at how Quavo and Takeoff are related. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWhat is the Story Behind Young Thug's Dress?Young Thug's album cover for "Jeffrey" has become an iconic image. Here's the story behind the dress Thug wore on the cover. By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWhat Happened to Lil Xan?Despite rumors that he died, retired, or quit, Lil Xan is still making music today. Here's a look at what happened to Lil Xan.By Josh Megson
- SportsAll About LSU's Angel ReeseEveryone is buzzing about Angel Reese, so get to know LSU's "Bayou Barbie" who has taken college basketball by storm.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureA Look at Eazy-E's Children TodayEazy-E reportedly had 11 children before he passed away. Most have followed in his footsteps.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureLil Peep's Tattoos & Their MeaningsLate rapper Lil Peep had around 59 tattoos at the time of his death. Here's a look at some of their meanings.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureRappers With Signature Rap Snacks FlavorsTake a look at rappers who have Rap Snacks flavors, including Lil Baby, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and more.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentWhy is Tay-K Serving 55 years To Life in Prison?Tay-K is currently locked up, and as he faces another murder charge, we're taking a look at his legal woes.By Josh Megson
- SongsEarl Sweatshirt's Albums, RankedWhat is your favorite Earl Sweatshirt album?By Josh Megson
- SongsLizzo's Most Streamed SongsWhat is your all-time favorite Lizzo song?By Josh Megson
- MusicA Look Into Rick Ross' Business VenturesFrom Wingstop to Checkers, Rick Ross has stepped up his business game.By Josh Megson
- BeefWhere to Watch Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Stand UpHere is where you can watch the comedian's new special.By Josh Megson
- MusicIce Cube's Greatest Acting RolesWhat is your all-time favorite Ice Cube movie?By Josh Megson
- MusicWhere To Buy Tickets For Coachella 2023Who are you most excited to see perform at this year's Coachella?By Josh Megson
- Music2023 Rolling Loud: The Best PerformancesWhat was your favorite performance from the festival?By Josh Megson