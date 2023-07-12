North Long Beach rapper Vince Staples recently returned for a guest feature on Reese LaFlare’s new EP, Diva Vol. 4. Prior to this, Staples’ last full-length release came in 2022 with Ramona Park Broke My Heart. The album served as a somber and self-reflective homage to Staples’ hometown. Ramona Park Broke My Heart further solidified Vince as one of the most experimental and unique voices in modern West Coast rap. With each project he has released, Staples has both evolved his sound and stayed true to his California roots. Here’s a glance at Vince Staples’ evolution as an artist.

Beginnings And Summertime ’06

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Vince Staples performs onstage during Day 1 of New Look Wireless at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)

Vince Staples first made waves in the Hip-Hop world through his early associations with the Odd Future collective in the early 2010s. Gaining momentum with projects like Shyne Coldchain Vol. 1 and Winter In Prague with Michael Uzowuru. However, it was Stolen Youth, a mixtape produced entirely by Mac Miller, that became Vince’s breakout moment. Along with three guest features on Earl Sweatshirt’s debut album Doris, Staples landed a deal with Def Jam Records. Staples released his fourth mixtape, Shyne Coldchain Vol. 2, and an EP, Hell Can Wait, in 2014.

These projects undoubtedly led to Vince’s success. However, his excellent debut album, Summertime ’06 cemented him as a crucial voice in the West Coast. The album was gritty, bouncy, and Staples’ storytelling ability shined throughout. Summertime ’06 also created a distinct sound for Vince, as songs like “Norf Norf” had an inherently West Coast atmosphere to them, while others veered further into the experimental realm that Staples would explore in later projects.

The Impact Of Big Fish Theory

INDIO, CA – APRIL 16: Rapper Vince Staples perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella)

It was with Vince Staples’ second album, Big Fish Theory, that the rapper realized his true experimental potential. To call Big Fish Theory a rap album would be a disservice to the project. The album blends characteristics from dance, electronic, and techno music, and yet, much like Summertime ’06, it is inherently West Coast. Staples still delivers passionate, story-driven lyrics about his early life in Long Beach, and it is with this fusion that Big Fish Theory really comes to life.

Big Fish Theory received widespread critical acclaim and could be regarded as one of the most influential projects of the past decade. This is especially true considering the current state of Hip-Hop today, as the genre continues to blend and mesh with others, especially within the electronic realm. However, this would not be the end of Vince Staples’ journey into the bounds of music, as he would continue to evolve with each project.

FM! And Return with Vince Staples

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Musician Vince Staples attends the Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Musician at the Apple Store Soho on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Perhaps, the most defining West Coast outing from Vince Staples’ is the rapper’s third studio album, FM! At only twenty-two minutes, the album plays out like a radio station during a short drive, including three skits to encapsulate the atmosphere. Much like Big Fish Theory, FM! distinctly takes note of electronic sounds. However, rather than taking a futuristic approach, FM! felt more reminiscent of old-school West Coast club anthems. While Vince Staples once again received critical acclaim for FM!, he chose to switch it up on his self-titled project in 2021.

Vince Staples is a much different album from FM! and Big Fish Theory, as it is incredibly jazzy and more obviously self-reflective. However, the self-titled album shows the Long Beach rapper at his most vulnerable and stripped back lyrically. In addition, the album also paid homage to past West Coast sounds, as some of it could be categorized as G-Funk. As with his first three albums, Staples once again showed his willingness to stay true to his California roots, while also paving the way for his own sound and style.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart And The Future For Vince Staples

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 03: Rapper Vince Staples performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

On Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Staples laments his stolen childhood and reflects on his life to this point. While the album diverges from the daring production choices of past efforts, he continued to explore the legacy of West Coast hip-hop and redefining regional sounds. It’s no secret that California’s hip-hop scene became synonymous with the gang culture of South Los Angeles since the late 80s. But rather than glorifying that experience, Staples further examined the harsh realities of being raised in that environment. Staples’ brilliance shines throughout his catalog but only with age and maturity was Staples able to craft a body of work like Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Through all five of Vince Staples’ full-length albums, there is a constant evolution that has allowed the rapper to become one of the most revered artists on the West Coast. While Staples has not announced any new music as of late, it is almost a guarantee that he will once again challenge the ideas of Hip-Hop as a genre with his next opus. From Summertime ’06 to now, Staples has established himself as one of the most forward-thinking artists in Hip-Hop and only he knows what the future may hold for his career.

