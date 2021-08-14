West Coast Rap
- MusicMack 10 Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap IconStep into the world of Mack 10, where the beats of West Coast hip-hop pulse with the stories of the streets & the influence of a rap legend.ByAxl Banks3.9K Views
- MusicBlxst Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore the rise of rapper Blxst and the savvy moves behind his impressive net worth in 2024, from hits to business ventures.ByJake Skudder1140 Views
- MusicWest Coast Rap Pioneer C-Knight Passes Away at 52, Dove Shack Group Mourns LossRest in Peace to the hip-hop legend.ByTallie Spencer845 Views
- SongsWiz Khalifa Needs A Confidence Boost On "Hype Me Up": StreamKhalifa has kept the hot new music coming all 2023.ByHayley Hynes2.6K Views
- SongsMozzy Ticks The Clock Down To "Count Time" On New SingleThis is the Sacramento MC's second drop since his release from jail.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- MusicVince Staples: Redefining West Coast RapHere's a look at Vince Staples' influence on West Coast rap today. ByJosh Megson388 Views
- Original ContentLarry June's Top Streamed SongsLarry June's top songs on streaming services are ranked, listed and compiled. ByPaul Barnes2.0K Views
- MixtapesCelly Ru Taps Mozzy, Stunna Girl, And More For "Money Family Respect" AlbumOther collaborators on the 16-track effort include Baby Money, Daboii, and Millyz.ByHayley Hynes1185 Views
- SongsBaby Stone Gorillas Become "Block Benders" On New SingleThe rising L.A. group is gearing up for their next mixtape, "The Military," set for February 10th.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1324 Views
- SongsShady Blu & Babyface Ray Are The "Topic Of Discussion" In New SongThe California-based rising star is planting her flag in the game with a little help from one of Detroit's finest.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- SongsMount Westmore's "Free Game" Single Is HereSnoop, Cube, 40, and $hort have an album on the way in early December.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- SongsBabyface Ray Recruits Blxst And Nija For "Spend It"The new track comes with a music video that accentuates the track's romantic and chilled-out vibe.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- SongsKid Ink Is A "Big Burna" With Wiz KhalifaThe L.A. rapper shouts out good dope and sunny street cruisin' with the Pittsburgh icon.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.9K Views
- SongsPeezy Taps Jeezy, Rob49 & Real Boston Richey For "2 Million Up" RemixThe star-studded remix comes just a couple of months after his "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape with DJ Drama.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- SongsE-40 Releases New Banger, "In The Air Where It's Fair"The Bay Area innovator has dropped a few other singles this year, in addition to appearing on the "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.8K Views
- SongsKembe X Shares Soothing Single, "More Than Never"The L.A.-bred, Illinois-born rapper is gearing up for an EP in December and label debut album next year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- SongsYG Coasts Over Nipsey Hussle's "Hussle In The House" On L.A. Leakers: WatchDuring his sit down with Power 106, the West Coast star took a moment to clarify rumours about his "How to Rob a Rapper" track being a diss track aimed at the late PnB Rock.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- NewsMozzy, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, & YG Come Together For Super Hot New Single, "In My Face"Check out Mozzy's latest collab and music video now.ByHayley Hynes10.9K Views
- NewsL.A. Rap Duo BlueBucksClan Share New Single, "Just Hit Me"This marks the group's first single since their March EP, "See The Difference."ByHayley Hynes1.5K Views
- NewsRucci Returns With 17 New Songs On "El Perro 2"Wallie the Sensei, Kalan.FrFr, G Perico, and RJMrLA are among those who appear on the album.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- NewsDaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'""Still Gangin" may prove to be the Summer's most high-energy release. ByJoe Abrams3.4K Views