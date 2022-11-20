Rising Detroit star and 2022 XXL Freshman Babyface Ray might be turning into a genre chameleon after this year’s FACE. He’s created a defined career with his use of fast Michigan flows, hard-hitting trap beats, and a woozy flow. Now, Babyface Ray is reaching into his R&B-trap bag alongside artists Nija and Blxst on “Spend It.” Its accompanying music video sees Ray showering his partner with love with some beautiful and expansive home decor and fashion.

Ray’s last single, “Nice Guy,” was similarly low-key and understated compared to his explosive hits. However, that track delves more into emotional street narration. On the other hand, “Spend It” leans fully into an R&B direction. Moreover, it’s refreshing to see the Detroit native using a variety of sounds as his career becomes more high profile. In fact, it’s surprising, given that his recent feature on Icewear Vezzo’s “God Bless The 6” exemplifies his recent excursions. Despite that, he’s switched gears quite effectively on this track.

To start, what makes Babyface Ray’s “Spend It” such an R&B tune are the soulful background vocals, which echo through the mix with atmosphere. Nija floats over these on the chorus with a strong melody, while some muffled piano chords reinforce its submerged aesthetic. Of course, Nija’s vocal performance is killer, as well. Meanwhile, the track’s minimal and sultry trap beat suits Ray’s verses just as well as Nija’s beautiful melodies.

But let’s not sleep on Blxst. The multifaceted artist from Los Angeles combines Ray’s engaging flows with Nija’s raw talent to make for an impressive performance. Moreover, he switches between vocal runs, faster rap verses, a braggadocious delivery, and buttery melodies. Blxst has had a great couple of years thus far, with this year’s feature on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers widening his audience. Finally, Babyface Ray flows with ease over the dreamy instrumental.

2023 my team will grow stronger then ever shaking the fat cutting loose ends it’s time to go up fr. — The Wave (@babyfaceray) November 19, 2022

Ray repped Detroit on XXL, and he’ll surely continue to do so in the industry. You can find “Spend It” on your preferred streaming service. Additionally, check out some notable lines from Babyface Ray, assisted by Nija and Blxst, and peep the music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let’s go spend some time in Chanel

Get your hair done and go paint all your nails (Phew)

Baccarat candles, change up the smell (Phew)

Run you through Louis, it ain’t goin’ on sale, lil’ mama