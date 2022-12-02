Babyface Ray is keeping his foot on the gas this year. The Detroit-born rapper delivered his latest body of work, MOB this morning. His second release of 2022 boasts an 18-song tracklist that further showcases his versatility.

Across the 18-song project, Babyface links up with a slew of excellent collaborators. He and Lil Durk lock in on “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which helps set the tone early on. Other features on the project include Blxst, Nija, Doe Boy, Samuel Shabazz, and King Hendrick$. MOB is yet another effort that cements Babyface Ray as one of the faces of a new generation.

2022 has been a particularly busy year for the Detroit rapper. MOB comes less than a year after he blessed fans with FACE. The January project included some heavyweight features, from artists like Wiz Khalifa and Pusha T to G Herbo, Yung Lean, and Icewear Vezzo.

MOB is certainly an effort that many of Babyface Ray’s day-one fans can appreciate. During a recent interview with FADER, he explained that MOB explored the grimier side of his sound compared to FACE. His January effort was definitely one that put more eyes on him, but he needed to emphasize the “raw” feeling on this.

“I had to tap back into being rough. I’m more raw on this one, but I’ve still got something that’s appealing to the world — something for the ladies, something for the dope boys, something for the dope boys that’s tired of being dope boys. It’s a book of life right here, this new CD,” Babyface Ray said.

Clearly, he’s setting the stage for a bigger year in 2023 and we’re excited to see what he ends up cooking up.

Check out Babyface Ray’s latest project, MOB below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.