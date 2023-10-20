lil durk
- MusicLil Durk Tells Fans To Stop Leaking His Music While Teasing A New TrackThat is a bit hypocritical isn't it Durk? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Has New Music On The Way, But Fans Theorize He's Competing With NBA YoungBoyDurk & YB will seemingly be forever linked to one another. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Will Hit The Road With Drake & J. Cole On "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour"Durk continues to win in the early stages of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Addresses Unfortunate Setback In Lil Durk Collaboration ProjectHe says the leaks ruined it.By Tallie Spencer
- Music42 Dugg Invites Lil Baby, GloRilla, Jeezy & More To Homecoming Concert: WatchIt's amazing to see the Detroit native reconnect with his rap peers and with the city that made him after his year-long prison stint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeIs Lil Durk In A Gang? "Almost Healed" Artist Addresses RumoursLil Durk is doing what he can to ensure he doesn't suffer the same fate as his good friend Young Thug.By Hayley Hynes
- Music1090 Jake's New Papers Claim King Yella Named Offset & Lil Durk As Gang MembersThe alleged interrogation transcript with local law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas also involves 600 Breezy and Snap Dogg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over His Address, YoungBoy Clears Things UpIt looks to be a ruse, but we may never truly know. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNBA Youngboy Responds To Gillie's Request For Him To Headline A Festival With Lil DurkYoungboy's holdups have more to do with his house arrest than any beef.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechSpotify Wrapped: Lil Durk Angers User By Taking Over Her Round-Up Despite Not Streaming Him"You have ruined my entire life," the content creator yelled into her phone while explaining the situation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West Is Attempting To Buy Out Lil Durk's Label Contract: DetailsThere have been no statements from either side just yet about getting this done. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Premieres New Song "Vultures" Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, And Bump JThe lyrics are also somewhat controversial.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesLil Durk And His OTF Group Drop Banger After Banger On "Nightmares In The Trenches"The lead single for this was "Smurk Carter." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Durk Adopts A Lil Wayne Flow On "Smurk Carter"Did Durk do Wayne's flow justice? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole Claims He Doesn't Charge For Guest VersesCole shocked fans by claiming he doesn't charge artists for his features.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearLil Durk Flexes Louis Vuitton Outfit Worth $40KThe color coordination, the shimmering jewels, the confidence... this Chicago drill star had few reasons not to feel himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLil Durk Showers India Royale With Love On His Birthday"She make me like birthdays again, feeling that love," The Voice wrote of his boo on his special day, posting some pics together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares