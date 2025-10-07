Lil Durk is facing no shortage of legal trouble these days. Currently, he's behind bars on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors allege that he ordered multiple individuals to fly to Los Angeles from Chicago to murder Quando Rondo. Allegedly, this was in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were then targeted in a gas station shooting. While the rapper walked away unscathed, Lul Pab died as a result of his injuries.

Kurrco reports that now, prosecutors also allege that he put hits on O'Block members for not retaliating for King Von's death. "I'm finna pipe it up," he allegedly said in one text, per court documents obtained by the outlet. Prosecutors are also preparing to introduce testimony from one witness regarding these allegations.

This latest update in Lil Durk's case arrives as his team fights to get it dismissed. In a new motion filed earlier this week, they argue that the indictment did not contain enough detail for them to prepare for trial.

Lil Durk Trial

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, begins. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," Findling also adds. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."