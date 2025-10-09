It's been over four years since Lil Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks Jr. was killed at an Illinois strip club. Sadly, however, it doesn't look like his loved ones are any closer to getting the justice they deserve. Chicago Magazine reports that the local police department refused to provide them with copies of police reports as the investigation continues.

Mystery surrounding the case comes as Lil Durk battles his own legal woes. They've kept him behind bars since last October. Prosecutors allege that he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson.

Allegedly, the rapper ordered various individuals to fly to L.A. to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. Quando Rondo and Lul Pab were later targeted in a gas station shooting. The rapper survived, but the same couldn't be said for Lul Pab.

Lil Durk attends Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Lil Durk's team continues to fight to get the case dismissed. Earlier this week, they filed a new motion arguing that the indictment failed to provide them with enough detail to prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," attorney Drew Findling writes. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," he also adds. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."