The Tragic Murder Of Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Remains A Mystery After Four Years

BY Caroline Fisher 434 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Brother Murder Mystery Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during his "The 7220" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks Jr. was fatally shot outside of a Harvey, Il strip club back in 2021.

It's been over four years since Lil Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks Jr. was killed at an Illinois strip club. Sadly, however, it doesn't look like his loved ones are any closer to getting the justice they deserve. Chicago Magazine reports that the local police department refused to provide them with copies of police reports as the investigation continues.

Mystery surrounding the case comes as Lil Durk battles his own legal woes. They've kept him behind bars since last October. Prosecutors allege that he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson.

Allegedly, the rapper ordered various individuals to fly to L.A. to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. Quando Rondo and Lul Pab were later targeted in a gas station shooting. The rapper survived, but the same couldn't be said for Lul Pab.

Read More: Lil Durk Fans Allegedly Threaten A Judge & Prosecutor As Murder-For-Hire Trial Looms

Lil Durk Case Update
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 ‚Äì 10/5/23
Lil Durk attends Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Lil Durk's team continues to fight to get the case dismissed. Earlier this week, they filed a new motion arguing that the indictment failed to provide them with enough detail to prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," attorney Drew Findling writes. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," he also adds. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."

Read More: Lil Durk Allegedly Tried To Destroy An Apple Watch After Being Caught In Jail

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Accused Hits O'Block Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Accused Of Ordering Hits On O’Block Allies Who Failed To Avenge King Von 10.0K
Lil Durk Motion To Dismiss Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk’s Lawyers Call Out Prosecutors In New Motion To Dismiss Murder-For-Hire Case 2.2K
Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 Presents Lil Durk &amp; Friends Music Lil Durk Linked To Another Alleged Murder-For-Hire Amid Prison Stay 8.6K
Inter Miami CF v Chicago Fire FC Music Lil Durk Accused Of Breaking Rules Amid Prison Stay For Alleged Murder-For-Hire 3.1K
Comments 1