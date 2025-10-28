Confidential Witness Alleges Lil Durk Ordered Hits On Six People

Lil Durk is currently behind bars on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Authorities believe he allegedly hired various individuals to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles with the goal of murdering Quando Rondo. Allegedly, this was in retaliation for the murder of King Von.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were victims of a Los Angeles gas station shooting. While Quando Rondo walked away unscathed, the same can't be said for Lul Pab. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

As Durk awaits trial, legal documents shared by DJ Akademiks have revealed that a confidential witness accuses him of ordering hits on six other people. "The Affidavit further disclosed that CW-1 knew that defendant Banks placed other monetary bounties for the murder of people with whom defendant Banks was feuding, including six other individuals," one document alleges. "The Affidavit also listed significant evidence corroborating CW-1's account of defendant Banks' involvement in S.R.'s murder."

Lil Durk Trial

Lil Durk's team continues to fight to get the case dismissed. In a motion submitted earlier this month, they argue that the indictment isn't detailed enough to prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," attorney Drew Findling writes. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," he also adds. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."