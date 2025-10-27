Mother Of Lil Durk's First Two Kids Mourns Passing Of THF Bayzoo

THF Bayzoo's death has hit hard for a lot of people close to him. He was taken way too soon, passing at just 35 and in cold-blooded fashion as well. Reports on the tragedy say that two unidentified male assailants gunned him down on Saturday, October 25.
So far, fellow rappers like 21 Savage and Doodie Lo have posted their emotional messages on social media in the following days. The former did so by sharing a heartwarming text exchange between them from last week.
THF Bayzoo wished his Atlanta counterpart a happy birthday, which Savage was highly appreciative of. "[We] sit on the phone every other night [three broken heart emojis]," he captioned the post.
Bayzoo's text read, "Happy earth [Earth emoji] Day Brada 4L [dagger emoji] Love u breed." Additionally, Savage posted a photo of the late rapper with a crushing caption, "Dam thug [three broken heart emojis]."
Doodie Lo's was just as hard-hitting. "MY BFF MY BRUDDA MY DAWG TAUGHT ME ALOT THIS ONE HURT WOP MAN EVERYTHING KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP I GOT YO KIDS FOR LIFE WHEN I GOT SHOT YOU JUMPED ON THE ROAD NO QUESTIONS."
Now, one of Lil Durk's mothers of his kids is expressing her sadness and raw emotion on social media.
Read More: Mobb Deep "Infinite" Review
THF Bayzoo Death
Caught by No Jumper, Nikki, who the outlet says is the mom of the rapper's first two kids, posted a photo of them together posing in front of the camera. "Love you Wop [mending heart emoji] 4Life Brotha [broken heart emoji], she wrote. "You been there since before all this."
It's worth noting that Durk and Bayzoo were close, with the latter being considered an OTF affiliate.
Similar to 21, Nikki uploaded a text chain showing how deep their love and friendship was. Nikki's second message to him is covered, as his some of her first. But the important parts aren't. "I love the f*k outta you you always stand on sh*t wen it come to me no matter what I just want u to kno I love u," she says.
THF Bayzoo replies in part, "I'm going to tell u this like never before u the realest out of the family I love u sincerely as a real sister no bap." He continues, "ur heart and doors have always been open." Bayzoo concludes by thanking her for accepting him for who he is.
Nikki captions the post, "4Eva Wop [mending heart emoji three pink heart emojis]."