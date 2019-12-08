passing
- UncategorizedRemembering Angus Cloud: A Remarkable Talent Gone Too SoonCelebrating Angus Cloud: Remembering the young "Euphoria" star's profound life, legacy, and talent.By Michael Fernandez
- MusicGrand Daddy I.U. Dies At 54Grand Daddy I.U. has passed away at the age of 54.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyrese's Mother Succumbs To COVID-19 And PneumoniaAfter being hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia earlier this month, Tyrese announced the passing of his mother. By Brianna Lawson
- NewsDevonté Hynes Shares Title Track From Score Of Upcoming Netflix Film "Passing"Hynes comes through with a track from his most recent movie score. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureMike Tyson Sends Condolences To Fetty Wap Following His Daughter’s PassingIron Mike says he’s “praying” for Fetty Wap following the news of his daughter’s tragic passing.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBiz Markie's Celebration of Life To Take Place Monday In New YorkBiz Markie's life and legacy will be celebrated with a private ceremony on August 2nd. By Milca P.
- Pop CultureAdele's Estranged Father Passes Away After Battle With CancerThe singer's father was 57 years old at the time of his death. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Mourns His Dad: "We Had Our Differences But He Still Loved Me"The former pro ball player thanked those for sending love his way as he grieves the loss of his father. By Madusa S.
- MusicJeezy Mourns The Loss Of His Mother In Hearfelt StatementAtlanta rapper Jeezy reveals that his mother has tragically passed away and mourns her death in a sentimental Instagram post.By Joshua Robinson
- GramLil Durk Comments On King Von's Tragic PassingKing Von was like a brother to Durk.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg, Barack Obama, Nas, Jamie Foxx, & More React To Passing Of Icon John LewisJohn Lewis was truly an inspiration. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAri Lennox Writes Lengthy Apology For Bashing Gayle King & OprahLennox vows to to stop using social media in favor of "true self love, healing, understanding and peace."By Noah C
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Commemorates Two Fans Who Recently PassedRest in peace to the young fans. By Aida C.
- GramOffset Shares Condolences For Juice WRLD; Says He's Featured On "Culture 3"“I want to say RIP to my bruddah Juice man. It's sad to lose another talented artist. That shit fucked up,” Offset.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Yachty, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg & More Mourn The Loss Of Juice WRLDThe hip hop community is mourning. By Noah C
- MusicDJ Akademics Regrets Not Calling Juice WRLD Back This WeekThe two were supposed to link up this weekend. By Noah C