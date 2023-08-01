Remembering Angus Cloud: A Remarkable Talent Gone Too Soon

We mourn the loss of a promising talent in the entertainment industry, Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria. Just 25 years of age, the heartrending news of his departure has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the global entertainment community. As fans and friends alike grapple with this devastating loss, it’s worth taking a moment to remember Cloud’s life and talent. Although details surrounding the circumstances of his passing are forthcoming, this piece honors his memory.

Early Life & Unexpected Break Into Acting

Cloud, known for his standout portrayal of Fezco, the good-hearted drug dealer on Euphoria, was a New York native discovered on the bustling streets of the Big Apple. His strikingly authentic and nuanced performance quickly made him a beloved figure on and off the screen. Cloud’s sudden rise to fame after his big break in 2018 made him a notable figure in Hollywood, capturing the hearts of many and cementing his place as a rising star in the industry.

Despite being his first acting gig, Cloud’s portrayal of Fezco left an unforgettable mark on Euphoria and its audience. His unique presence and immense talent set him apart, making him a pivotal part of the show’s success. His fellow co-stars and friends have paid heartfelt tributes, sharing memories filled with laughter, love, and his infectious humor.

Angus Cloud’s Openness About Mental Health Struggles

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

However, beneath the vibrant exterior, Angus battled his personal demons. Following the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey, who he considered his best friend, Angus was open about his mental health struggles. His candidness about his internal battles offered a poignant reminder of the immense challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry and beyond. His family hopes his story serves as a wake-up call, encouraging others to reach out for support and not suffer in silence.

In one of his last public expressions of grief, Angus paid tribute to his father on Instagram. The emotional post underscored his pain, and the subsequent distressing call to 911 mentioning a “possible overdose” further hinted at the depth of his struggle. His untimely death is another profound loss to the entertainment community, especially as Cloud was at the advent of what promised a long and successful career.

The Family’s Statement & Angus’ Legacy

I think this statement from Angus Cloud's family is worth reading for everybody:



“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he… — Kea (@jacquemusx) August 1, 2023

Following Angus’ death, his family released a touching statement expressing their grief and describing him as an incredible artist, friend, brother, and son. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, the family has emphasized the importance of mental health support. They hope that his passing serves as a reminder that nobody should have to face their struggles alone.

Angus Cloud’s story is a somber reminder that life’s trials affect us all, regardless of fame or talent. He leaves an incredible legacy that underscores his talent and highlights his bravery in addressing mental health struggles. Angus was not just a great actor but a beacon of honesty and authenticity.

Farewell To A Rising Star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was converted to black and white. Color version available.) Angus Cloud attends HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

As we await further details surrounding his passing, we remember him for his captivating on-screen performances and cherish the times he made us laugh. His departure prompts us to ponder the pressures actors face and the importance of understanding and addressing mental health issues. Here’s to hoping that Angus’s story inspires conversations about mental health in our communities.

Angus Cloud: a talented artist, a beloved friend, a cherished son, a rising star. You have left us too soon, but your light continues to shine brightly in our hearts.

