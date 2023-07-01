HBO has announced that Euphoria will halt production due to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to the broadcaster, the acclaimed drama series from Sam Levinson won’t return until at least 2026. Maybe that’s a good thing, given the disaster that was his latest project, The Idol. However, the basic rights and demands of the people who create these shows are more objectively more important than a TV show that you may enjoy.

The SAG-AFTRA executive board will meet later on July 13 to formally approve strike action. Picketing will begin July 14. It’s the first time since 1986 that SAG’s actors have voted to strike. However, there was a strike by commercial actors in 2000. Furthermore, with the WGA strike ongoing, this marks a historic moment. For the first time since 1960, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA will be on strike at the same time.

SAG-AFTRA And WGA Warn Against Industry Propaganda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Zendaya, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria,” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Without writers or actors, there is very little that Hollywood can do right now. Per SAG President Fran Drescher, “[AMPTP’s response] to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting & disrespectful of our contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics & on others completely stonewalled us.” Meanwhile, the AMPTP continues its war on the striking workers. Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, called the demands of the WGA and SAG “not realistic” while appearing on CNBC. For context, Iger makes a minimum of $25 million a year. The current calculation puts the demands of the WGA and SAG at a cost of around 0.02% of the revenue of the AMPTP. Iger’s comments also come after Disney, a company that made over $80 billion last year, made “cost-saving” layoffs at ESPN and National Geographic.

Furthermore, the AMPTP has been accused by striking workers of planting anti-union propaganda articles at outlets such as Deadline. While outlets such as Deadline are parroting the AMPTP talking point that studio bosses are willing to waiting the WGA out (essentially let the writers go broke and then have them beg for mercy), this is untrue. Per TV writer David Slack in an excellent Twitter thread, “What happens is they run out of product. No new shows in streaming to drive and sustain subscribers, no new shows in broadcast and ad-supported to bring in ad revenue. No shows, no money, no money, bad earnings report. Bad earnings report, bye-bye stock price. Bye-bye CEO. After 70+ days with no writers to create their product for them, the pipeline is running dry. Their stock price isn’t tanking yet. But if they don’t make a deal with us, it will. And they know it.” Solidarity forever.

