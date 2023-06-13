hbo
- TVIssa Rae Says The Cancelation Of "Rap Sh!t" Is Indicative Of Industry TrendsShe opened up on black shows not being given the space to succeed.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Tour Documentary Arriving On HBO And Max Later This MonthLil Nas's tour documentary will hit the platform on January 27.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"The Idol" From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One SeasonWell, that's the end of Jocelyn and Tedros.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVHBO Max Drops Documentary On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's DivorcePeople who saw this announcement responded with a resounding "Who asked for this?!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAngus Cloud As Fez: 7 Best "Euphoria" Moments"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud gave viewers many memorable moments on the HBO series. We've gathered seven of them in this list in honor of his memory.By Paul Barnes
- TV"Euphoria" Season Three Postponed Until 2026Production has shut down due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.By Ben Mock
- TVSelena Gomez Claims Her Life Is The Inspiration For Jocelyn In "The Idol"It's yet another scandal for the HBO series.By Ben Mock
- TV"The Idol" Episode 5 Recap: The Finale"The Idol" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, and we are here with the recap.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" Takes A Shot At Kanye West In Series FinaleIn the series finale of "The Idol" the show takes aim at Kanye West. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsThe Weeknd Two Singles, Including Lil Baby & Suzanna Son Collab "False Idols," Ahead Of "The Idol" FinaleThe Weeknd returns with new music including his collaboration with Lil Baby, "False Idols." By Aron A.
- SportsHBO Announces Next Team To Appear On "Hard Knocks"New York and Aaron Rodgers equals primetime television. By Tyler Reed
- TVBethenny Frankel Defends The Weeknd's "The Idol" Performance: "It’s Totally Realistic"Bethenny Frankel has come to the defense of "The Idol."By Cole Blake
- TVKanye West's Shut-Down TV Show Pilot Surfaces OnlineYe apparently wanted to make a hybrid of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Entourage."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVThe Weeknd Hit With More Criticism For His Acting In Episode 3 Of "The Idol"The Weeknd has had it rough on social media. By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" Is Dominating Social Media, But Viewership Remains UncertainJust because people are talking about "The Idol" doesn't mean they are going to keep watching.By Ben Mock
- TVHBO Says "The Idol" Season 2 Is Not Yet ConfirmedEveryone's been talking about the racy new series.By Caroline Fisher
- TVHBO Struggling To Find Team Willing To Do "Hard Knocks"The 2023 season of "Hard Knocks" is in peril.By Ben Mock
- TV"The Idol": Sources Allegedly Call The Weeknd "Egomaniacal," Not RenewingPage Six reportedly spoke to various sources close to the show that alleged behind-the-scenes issues and a potential second season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVThe Weeknd Speaks On Controversial Sex Scene In "The Idol"The Weeknd's sex scene in episode 2 of The Idol required further explanation. By Lavender Alexandria
- TVThe Weeknd Responds To "The Idol" CriticismThe Weeknd isn't worried.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" Episode 2 Loses Tens Of Thousands Of ViewersAlthough it's not uncommon for shows to slightly dip after their premiere, HBO doesn't usually champion that standard.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"The Idol" Reaches Massive Streaming Debut NumbersThe show's first episode surpassed those for "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria," HBO reported.By Gabriel Bras Nevares