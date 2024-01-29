Issa Rae Says The Cancelation Of "Rap Sh!t" Is Indicative Of Industry Trends

Earlier this month season two of Issa Rae's rap-themed show "Rap Sh!t" wrapped up on HBO. The season came alongside a mixtape soundtrack which featured contributions from some names like Sexyy Red, Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Guapdad 4000, and more. But after season two of the show wrapped up, fans got some bad news about its future. A few weeks ago HBO confirmed that the show wouldn't be returning for a third season.

During a recent interview, Issa Rae discussed the show being canceled. In particular, she discussed how it represents an alarming trend of black TV shows being canceled. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI side get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority," she began the discussion. “I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to," she continued. Check out the full quote from her interview below.

Issa Rae On "Rap Sh!t Cancelation

Issa Rae interview are often primed for hilarious viral content. Last year during an interview she explained that she's happy she didn't become famous until her 30s. Looking at what some younger celebrities do she's happy she got to learn plenty of lessons before ever facing the scrutiny of the public eye.

Despite the cancelation of "Rap Sh!t" Rae was still part of one of the biggest financial successes of the entire 2020s so far. She was in the cast of Barbie which broke box office records on its way to being one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2023. What do you think of Issa Rae's take on "Rap Sh!t" being canceled after just two seasons? Let us know in the comment section below.

