Issa Rae Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Sing Her Theme Song

Everyone is in full Barbie mode this week. Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated new movie drops this weekend and with it comes a soundtrack packed full of superstar talent. Earlier today, Variety shared a video of a handful of the cast playing some games together in an attempt to gauge how well they know each other. A few questions into the process they ask Issa Rae who she’d want to sing a theme song about her life story. Admittedly, the cast has some difficulty at first guessing who Issa would say, but eventually they nail it, Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite eventually nailing their guess, the cast tries to convince Issa that she could sing it herself. “I feel like you guys are convincing me of that fact, but I’m not a good rapper,” Rae responded. Before settling on Megan various members of the cast suggested other rappers. Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B were among that list. While Issa certainly wouldn’t mind any of those artists, its clear that Megan is no doubt her choice.

Issa Rae Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion

While Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t feature on the Barbie soundtrack, she would have fit right in. Fellow rappers and stars like Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Pink Panthersss, and Karol G. The soundtrack’s lead single “Dance The Night” came from Dua Lipa, who teamed up with Megan last year on the hit song “Sweetest Pie.” Recently Megan was honored when Spotify released a list of the most streamed rap songs on their platform. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP” shows up at number 35 on the list. The track is the most streamed song from a female rap artist on the platform.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a pretty quiet 2023 musically. She released her new album Traumazine last year to critical acclaim and fan love. The album features hit songs like “Plan B” and “Her.” What do you think of Issa Rae’s choice for her theme song? Let us know in the comment section below.

