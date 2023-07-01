Megan Thee Stallion isn’t planning on handing new music over to Thee Hotties anytime soon, but the Houston native still isn’t letting the world forget her. As she continues to focus on healing and headlining festivals around the country, Megan has been filling up her Instagram feed with photos and videos that have only made fans fall more in love. She began the month of July with a bodacious photo shoot in a tiny gold bikini, and after taking a brief hiatus from posting, the “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker returned on Monday (July 17) morning with a cute new clip updating us on her latest look.

“Ima learn how how to edit one day but eff it lol,” Thee Stallion wrote in the caption of her short and sweet post. She then shared that she’s been watching an anime series called Jujitsu Kaisen, and one of the main characters, Sukuna, caught the rap diva’s eye. She teamed up with her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, to channel the cursed spirit, donning a pink wig and eerie red contacts that she showed off while lip-syncing along to a foreign song.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Serves Trophy Wife In A Barely-There Gold Bikini: Video

Megan Thee Stallion Returns to Instagram as Sukuna

Over the years the multi-talent has made her love for anime known by dressing up as some of her personal favourite characters. During her first trip to Japan last year, Thee Stallion wore a Sailor Moon costume on stage, causing ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine to publicly lust over her at the time. While a few haters in the comments accused Megan of “trying to be emo,” many cleared them and applauded the 28-year-old for allowing her creativity to fly free.

Elsewhere in the news, 1501 Certified Entertainment head Carl Crawford has turned his efforts from feuding with Megan Thee Stallion toward his own artist, Erica Banks. This past weekend, the embattled industry executive accused the newer rap diva of “copying” the Hot Girl Coach, among other things. Read everything Carl had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Carl Crawford Accuses Erica Banks Of Copying Megan Thee Stallion

[Via]