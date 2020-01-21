anime
- GamingHow To Play Pokemon Cards: What Are The Rules?Master the Pokemon Trading Card Game with our comprehensive guide. Dive into deck composition, gameplay mechanics, and winning strategies.By Jake Skudder
- GamingWhere To Buy Pokemon Cards: How Can You Get Them?Explore trusted places to buy genuine Pokemon cards, tips for online shopping, and the importance of authenticity. Dive in now!By Jake Skudder
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Anime-Themed Halloween CostumeMegan had yet another outfit to show off. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up As Anime Characters For 2nd CostumesMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as characters from "Death Note" over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsKSI Hits Tommy Fury With A True Anime Villain Monologue"Every year that you breathe, that day will be a constant reminder that you lost to a YouTuber," KSI told the boxer.By Ben Mock
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Wears Eerie Red Contacts & Pink Hair For New Anime-Inspired Look"Jujustu Kaisen" meets Megan Thee Stallion.By Hayley Hynes
- TVHip Hop's Biggest Anime FansRappers who like anime are more common than ever these days. We're looking at a few and showing just how far their love goes.By Paul Barnes
- TV"The Simpsons" Go Anime As They Parody "Death Note"Fans have already stormed the internet with praise about how amazing this looks. Watch both teasers here.By Balen Mautone
- MusicTrippie Redd To Develop Anime With "The Boondocks" ProducerTrippie Redd is working with a producer for "The Boondocks" on a new anime.By Cole Blake
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy "Sailor Moon" Outfit To Perform In Japan: WatchThe Houston native showed love to one of anime's most iconic during her first time in Japan.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureInstagram Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion's Most Fire NailsMegan has her nail tech working overtime.By Nancy Jiang
- MusicKanye West's "DONDA" Outfit Was Reportedly Inspired By His Favorite Anime "Akira"Kanye West may have pulled some outfit inspiration from "Akira," which he previously admitted was one of his favorite animes.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBig Sean Geeks Out Upon Meeting Goku's Voice ActorBig Sean's mom explained to Sean Schemmel just how much his work meant to the rapper.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTakashi Murakami Reveals Unrealized Juice WRLD Anime CollabIn an interview with Genius News, Takashi Murakami revealed that the late Juice WRLD had approached him for an anime project weeks prior to his death.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires "My Hero Academia" CharacterMegan shows off her anime knowledge once again. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Rick & Morty" Debuts Amazing New Anime ShortRick & Morty hit Japan. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomMegan Thee Stallion Rates Anime, Dating Apps, & More For "Over/Under"Megan Thee Stallion shares her opinion on whether she believes certain activities are over or underrated for Pitchfork's "Over/Under" series.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Channel "Rick & Morty" In Their Short Film "UNLOCKED"Denzel Curry also sneaks in some new music into this trippy visual adventure with a pretty clever plot.By Keenan Higgins
- TVLegendary "Dragon Ball" Narrator, Brice Armstrong, Passes Away At 84Brice Armstrong the voice behind "Dragon Ball's" narration and more, passes away at 84. By Dominiq R.