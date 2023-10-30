Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up As Anime Characters For 2nd Costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as characters from the anime, Death Note, for their second Halloween costumes, over the weekend. The two were spotted heading to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in the outfits. Earlier in the weekend, they went with characters from Kill Bill, which ended up being a controversial decision.

SAG-AFTRA requested that members avoid dressing as characters that would promote struck work and if they do, at least not post it on social media. The guidelines read: "Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract. Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc). Don't post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media [either]." While sharing her Gogo Yubari outfit, Fox tagged the union on Instagram. Kelly dressed as Uma Thurman's The Bride.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly As "Death Note" Characters

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen arriving to Vas. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans had plenty of negative responses to Fox's post. One wrote: "You look amazing but i wish you didn’t post this. I totally understand if you disagree with sag and want to voice that privately / to your inner circle, but using your massive platform to undermine the union and sow seeds of division in an incredibly public way does nothing but hurt our leverage with the amptp." Another sarcastically added: "Yes girl give it to your union trying to get better wages and benefits for lesser known people than u!" Check out their Kill Bill looks below.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up As "Kill Bill"

Kelly and Fox have been engaged since January 2022 although they appeared to go through a rough patch earlier this year. Amid rumors of a split, Fox deleted pictures of Kelly from her Instagram page and posted lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade.

