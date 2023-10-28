Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rock Matching “Kill Bill” Halloween Costumes

Megan Fox and Megan Gun Kelly embraced the more macabre aspects of their relationship, rocking a killer-victim dynamic for their Halloween costumes this year. MGK dressed as The Bride, Uma Thurman's iconic character from Kill Bill. Meanwhile, Fox dressed as Gogo Ubari, the infamous "schoolgirl assassin" who provides one of Kill Bill: Part 1's most memorable fights. However, Gogo also ends up as one of The Bride's victims, famously bleeding from her eyes as she dies. Fox made sure to include the tear-like blood in her costume. Check out the couple's outfits below.

However, the appearance also marks a turning point for the couple. The pair have spent most of the year reconciling after Fox abruptly called off their wedding. According to reports, MGK has been working hard to win Fox back after being unfaithful to her. "They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together. They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week.

MGK Lusts Over Megan Fox Photoshoot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

It's no secret that the couple likes to dress up in wild outfits. However, even when it's for work, Fox does have a certain sway over Kelly. Back in July, Fox riled up a lot of the internet with a scintillating forest photoshoot. The 37-year-old actress went full forest nymph, balancing on a thick tree branch in a barely-there green string bikini. Captioned "The forest is my oldest friend," the post has garnered over 4.1 million likes since being posted. Furthermore, Fox was called a "fairy" by the photographer, Cibelle Levi. The images come a few months after Fox appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. However, as part of her cover model interview, Fox also told the outlet that she had long struggled with body dysmorphia. "I don't ever see myself the way other people see me. There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

However, one person who particularly enjoyed the pictures was MGK. "If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me," the rapper wrote in the comments. Kelly and Fox have never been secretive about their relationship and attraction to one another. However, after a rough few months, seeing Kelly get horny on main for his wife-to-be again appeared to start of a better place for the fractured relationship.

