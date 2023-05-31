megan fox
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans StunnedHe got his arms and torso covered up and fans couldn't believe it.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVMegan Fox Likens Herself To A Sex Doll And Angers Ukrainian Women In The ProcessMegan Fox is well-aware of the controversy.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, And Travis KelceFans honed in on Fox's face in the star-studded photo. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & Sean Strickland Nearly Come To Blows During Altercation In VegasSean Strickland labeled Machine Gun Kelly a "werido" and a "vampire" after a run-in in Las Vegas.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearMegan Fox Stuns In Flirty White Gown On Holiday Date With Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and her fiancé MGK enjoyed some sushi before hitting the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve bash.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearMegan Fox's Low-Cut Mugler Dress Stuns At "GQ" EventFox referred to herself as a "vampire in Mugler."By Ben Mock
- StreetwearMegan Fox Miscarriage Details Surface In New Poetry Book, She & Machine Gun Kelly Had "Difficult" TimeFox says the loss of their unborn child was very difficult forth both her and Machine Gun Kelly.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Rock Matching "Kill Bill" Halloween CostumesThe famously macabre couple went as The Bride and schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Sports A New Hair Color And Hairstyle In Latest PhotosMegan's got a fiery new look. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Shares Stunning New Bikini PicsMegan Fox treated fans to some stunning new pics.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Punched During Date Night With Megan Fox, Bodyguard Takes Down Attacker: WatchA circulating video shows that Fox may have been caught up in the brawl between security and MGK's assailant.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Gets Horny On Main Over Megan Fox's Latest Instagram PostKelly couldn't help but thirst publicly about his fiance frolicking around the forest in a barely-there bikini.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Fires Back At Robby Starbuck Over Comments On Her Kids' Gender IdentityMegan Fox isn't happy with Robby Starbuck's recent comments.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMegan Fox's Ex, Brian Austin Green, Clarifies Rumors About Their Kids' ClothesBrian Austin Green has come to Megan Fox's defense.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Attends Machine Gun Kelly's Berlin Concert After Halting Wedding PlansMGK took over the stage at the Waldbühne earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeMegan Fox Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Teeny Black BikiniYung Miami isn't the only one acting bad on Instagram this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Beefs With The All-American Rejects' FrontmanThe All-American Rejects frontman, Tyson Ritter, also likes to refer to MGK as "Pistol Pete."By Caroline Fisher