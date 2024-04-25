Machine Gun Kelly Shares Photos With Megan Fox As Rumors Continue To Run Rampant

Fans can't get a clear view on where their relationship stands.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
282 Views
Machine Gun Kelly Rolls Out Jimmy Johns Deliciously Dope Dime bag for 420

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most talked about artists in all of music. A lot of that talk is hate directed at both the man himself and his music, but even more might be rumors about his relationship. He spent the past year alongside model Megan Fox and the couple were ubiquitous. That's why fans took notice the moment they stopped spending time together constantly. Subsequently that's led to weeks of rumors about the pair having split up. Additionally many fans think they might have even confirmed it with an interview Fox did at Coachella saying that men were often a waste of time.

That's why many fans were shocked by MGK's newest Instagram photo dump. He celebrated his birthday in style recently with what looked like a spectacular party. He captioned the post "genre: birthday," a reference to his recent collaborative EP genre: sadboy with Trippie Redd. In the pictures, he parties with fellow musicians like Post Malone and Thundercat. He also shows off a special genre: birthday cake sporting his own face. But most surprisingly of all, one of the pictures sees the rapper hanging out alongside Megan Fox. The picture had fans completely rethinking the pair's past few weeks. Check out the photo dump he shared below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox In A New Photo

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly made waves for a wild new tattoo he got. He revealed that he had gotten an absolutely massive blackout over both of his arms and much of his chest. Consequently, fans were divided on the move as it covered up many of the iconic and recognizable tats they had come to know and love on the rapper and rockstar's body.

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox hanging out at his recent birthday party? Do you think it's a sign that the couple may be getting back together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Millyz Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly With New Diss

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Avril Lavigne Performs Live At The Roxy For SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series In Los AngelesRelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans Stunned5.8K
Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro - ArrivalsRelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Responds To Megan Fox's Comments About Wasting Energy On Boys11.7K
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New YorkRelationshipsMegan Fox Shares Stunning New Bikini Pics8.6K
5th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented by Live NationRelationshipsMegan Fox Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, And Travis Kelce178.5K