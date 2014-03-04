Say what you will about him, but Machine Gun Kelly, AKA MGK, is considered one of the fastest and most versatile of contemporary spitters.

Since stepping foot in the rap game in 2006, he's released five mixtapes and two studio albums, and has already collaborated with the likes of DMX, Waka Flocka Flame, Dubo, Diddy, Sleeping With Sirens, Kid Ink, Elle Varner, Young Jeezy, Ester Dean, Lil Jon, French Montana, Red Cafe, King Los, Killa Kyleon, Juicy J, The Madden Brothers, Mike Posner, Krayzie Bone, The Kickdrums, Roscoe Dash, Lil Jon, Khil Datta, Caskey and more throughout his young career.

Most recently, he released a new mixtape titled Black Flag (after the pioneering punk band), soundtracked the trailer for the film Mandela, and wrapped up the "Raging With Reindeer II" tour. Stay tuned for the further exploits of Machine Gun Kelly.