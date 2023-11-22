Millyz Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly With New Diss

Millyz slammed Machine Gun Kelly in a scathing new diss he performed on DJ Cosmic Kev’s The Come Up Show Live, Tuesday. In doing so, he labeled the Mainstream Sellout rapper "goofy" and brought up his recent diss aimed at Jack Harlow while rapping over the beat for N.O.R.E.’s “Blood Money Pt. 3."

“That goofy white rapper tried to block me out the industry/ Hated on my come-up, I remember that sh*t vividly/ You only dissed on Jack because you know I do ’em viciously,” he said. He further rapped: “Listen, this is light sh*t, I know you won’t respond back/ ‘Cause beyond that, you know we really on that/ Rap a blood sport, Mortal Kombat/ Come on Jack, I do murder for hire, just send a contract.”

Millyz Attends "Blanco 6" Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Millyz during "Blanco 6" Release Party & "Dark Shades" Single Release Celebration on April 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tuesday isn't the first time that Millyz has called out Machine Gun Kelly. Speaking on VladTV in 2022, he discussed the rapper's battle with Eminem. “MGK is garbage,” Millyz said at the time. “He can’t rap, but he got a good rockstar image, but like I’m a real rapper. I really break down bars, syllables and words, so I look past image and flow. A lot of white rappers just came through and did that fast flow and said nothing, so he came in with a rockstar image and all of that, but you’re not nice though. Even when the Eminem battle happened, and people’s minds was blown because at the time, they expected MGK to just get blown out. So when he showed any type of resistance, he came in and said a rap, ‘Your beard is weird.’ Name a bar from that song. That sh*t is garbage.”

Millyz Disses MGK

Kelly originally dissed Jack Harlow in a freestyle over JAY-Z and Eminem‘s “Renegade” beat in May. He accused him of stealing Drake's flow. Be on the lookout for a response from Machine Gun Kelly and further updates on Millyz on HotNewHipHop.

