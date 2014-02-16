cosmic kev
- MusicMillyz Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly With New DissMillyz was upset with Machine Gun Kelly for dissing Jack Harlow.By Cole Blake
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Says He’s Been In The Studio: “I Probably Have 3 Albums Ready To Go”Freddie Gibbs says he's sitting on a ton of new music at the moment.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuice WRLD Spits Freestyle Over Pusha T’s “Trouble On My Mind”Watch Juice WRLD spit some bars over Pusha T's "Trouble On My Mind" instrumental.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMa$e Rips Through Jay-Z & Nicki Minaj Beats During 8 Minute FreestyleMa$e continues pushing for his comeback. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Responds To Trick Daddy's CommentsMeek Mill thinks its unfortunate Trick Daddy went on Instagram to air his grievances.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCosmic Kev (Live Freestyle)Toy Ave popped up on the Cosmic Kev show and spit a staggering 10 min. freestyle.By hnhh