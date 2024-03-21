Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd Announce Collab Tape, Haters Anticipate "Worst Project Of The Year"

Machine Gun Kelly is an artist who has delved into numerous genres throughout his career. Overall, he started out making hip-hop music. However, he eventually transitioned over to the world of pop punk. While some of his fans have enjoyed this, the general public hasn't been too generous to his new musical stylings. That said, he appears to be interested in a rekindling of sorts when it comes to rap. He has dropped some freestyles here and there, and now, he is gearing up to drop a collaborative tape with Trippie Redd.

This collab album is called Genre: Sadboy and it will be coming out on Friday, March 29th. This is one of those collaborative projects that no one really expected. After all, we don't see these two hanging out a whole lot. On the flip side of this, Trippie Redd is someone who has experimented with other genres in the past, so maybe it does make sense that they would link up. Unfortunately for these two, some fans on social media are already anticipating a disaster of an album.

Machine Gun Kelly x Trippie Redd

In the tweets below, you can see just how much disdain some hip-hop fans have for this idea. Very few people are anticipating a dope album, and the voices were pretty loud about all of this. However, that doesn't mean the album will be bad. The internet likes to pile on when they don't like someone. Unfortunately, Machine Gun Kelly is someone who has a bad wrap with the average hip-hop fan right now. Meanwhile, some feel as though Trippie Redd has fallen off. That said, this is the perfect opportunity for both artists to change the narrative surrounding themselves.

Haters React

Let us know what you think of this upcoming collab, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for these to link up? Do you really think the album is going to be that bad?

