collaborative album
- MusicLil Durk Teases Morgan Wallen Collab Album During 2024 Grammys.Lil Durk says he'll be back at the Grammys again next year.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesLil Durk And His OTF Group Drop Banger After Banger On "Nightmares In The Trenches"The lead single for this was "Smurk Carter." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Without Warning": An Homage To HorrorcoreThe trio crafted a body of work that extends beyond Halloween season. By Demi Phillips
- MixtapesTyga & YG Join Forces On "Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist"Tyga and YG are here with some music for the club.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMetro Boomin & Future Link Up In Studio Ahead Of Collaborative AlbumMetro Boomin and Future's collaborative album is on the way.By Cole Blake
- MusicMemphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Isn't Interested In Doing A Collaborative AlbumMemphis Bleek says he thinks he missed his chance for a collaborative album with JAY-Z.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesBoldy James & Cuns Unleash Collaborative Album, "Be That As It May"This marks Boldy's fourth collaborative album of the year, and pairs his storytelling with a more lush instrumental pallet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBun B & Statik Selektah Release "Trillstatik 2"Amid a collage of collaborators and guests, two hip-hop legends combine their trademark sounds with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsK.A.A.N. Rides Dem Jointz Production On New "Mission Hillz" AlbumK.A.A.N. delivers his first album in over six months.By Thomas Galindo
- ReviewsLil Durk & Lil Baby "The Voice Of The Heroes" ReviewLil Baby and Lil Durk build off their consistency as solo and feature artists to achieve what few rappers of their stature have done effectively on a collaborative project -- complement each other. By Aron A.
- Music VideosYelawolf & Caskey Enlist DJ Paul For Latest Collaborative Music Video "Open"In preparation for their upcoming collaborative album "Black Sheep," Yelawolf & Caskey link up with Three 6 Mafia's own DJ Paul for a new single and video titled "Open."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsGuapdad 4000 & !LLMIND Drop "How Many" And Announce Collab AlbumGuapdad 4000 and !LLMIND give listeners a taste of their upcoming collaborative album "1176," which drops on March 19. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDJ Paul Announces Collaborative Project With Young Buck In 2021: "Who Ready?"The two have collaborated in the past and fans can expect Tennessee to unite once again in the studio.By Erika Marie
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Teases Post Malone Collab AlbumTy Dolla $ign says he has something in the works with Post Malone.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ InterviewTravis Scott is the latest cover star for GQ's new issue, revealing that he's got a song in Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" and confirming his joint album with Kid Cudi.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. & B.o.B Rumoured To Be Working On A Joint AlbumB.o.B revealed that he's currently working on three separate albums, one of which may be a joint project with past collaborator, T.I.By Lynn S.
- MusicJay Electronica's Album Rumoured To Feature Heavy Jay-Z PresenceJay Electronica's long-awaited debut album is rumored to feature Jay-Z on over seven songs. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin Has Big Plans With Young Thug In The FutureLet's get this done.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhy Rich Gang's "Tha Tour Pt. 1" Is The Best Collaborative Project Of The DecadeThough ultimately a fleeting partnership, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan produced the best joint release of the 2010s, Rich Gang's "Tha Tour Pt. 1."By Patrick Lyons
- MusicLil Wayne Teases Collab Album With Drake For The First Time In A WhileLil Wayne and Drake are still in constant competition.By Alex Zidel