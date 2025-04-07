LaRussell & Mike G Beatz Aim To "MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!" On Their Collab Tape

LaRussell has always been about bringing good vibes to the hip-hop world. He does so with his contagious happy-go-lucky energy, expressive delivery, and love for his regional sound. The California rapper is providing that on his supposed "38th" album, MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! This is not a solo record though. Instead, it's a collaboration between him and producer Mike G Beatz. The latter has worked alongside some of your favorite names such as Saweetie, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Warren G, and more.
The rollout for LaRussell's MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! got underway this February with "Proud Of Me." However, him and Mike G Beatz have plenty of other loosies out there that didn't even make this record's final cut. This is also a pretty stacked LP in terms of features. Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, are just some of the big-ticket guests. Overall, this 16-song but just 30-minute-long offering is just one big West Coast party that doesn't overstay its welcome. Pair that with hilarious skits from LaRussell's biggest hater and you've got yourself a record that's all about bring that loose and nonchalant energy to the table.
LaRussell & Mike G Beatz MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!
MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! Tracklist:
- Hater Speaks: So Ridiculous
- Ain't My Fault with Busta Rhymes
- Proud Of Me
- Hater Speaks: You're A B*tch
- Helping Still
- Trampoline Still
- Hater Speaks: It's Real F*cking Simple
- I Wanna Rock
- Oliver & Company with Snoop Dogg
- Hater Speaks: I Hate You People
- Bout Bidness
- No Comprende
- I Might Be with Wiz Khalifa (feat. Michael Prince)
- Hater Speaks: Timid Soft B*tches
- Who Do You See? with T-Pain (feat. HeyKujo, NandoSTL, Tietta & Hokage Simon)
- If You Knew (feat. Hokage Simon & Michael Prince)