LaRussell & Mike G Beatz Aim To "MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!" On Their Collab Tape

LaRussell and Mike G Beatz set a goal for themselves, and they passed it with flying colors while leaving the haters in the dust.

The rollout for LaRussell's MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! got underway this February with "Proud Of Me." However, him and Mike G Beatz have plenty of other loosies out there that didn't even make this record's final cut. This is also a pretty stacked LP in terms of features. Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes , T-Pain , Snoop Dogg , are just some of the big-ticket guests. Overall, this 16-song but just 30-minute-long offering is just one big West Coast party that doesn't overstay its welcome. Pair that with hilarious skits from LaRussell's biggest hater and you've got yourself a record that's all about bring that loose and nonchalant energy to the table.

LaRussell has always been about bringing good vibes to the hip-hop world. He does so with his contagious happy-go-lucky energy, expressive delivery, and love for his regional sound. The California rapper is providing that on his supposed "38th" album, MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! This is not a solo record though. Instead, it's a collaboration between him and producer Mike G Beatz. The latter has worked alongside some of your favorite names such as Saweetie, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland , Warren G , and more.

