LaRussell & Mike G Beatz Aim To "MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!" On Their Collab Tape

LaRussell and Mike G Beatz set a goal for themselves, and they passed it with flying colors while leaving the haters in the dust.

LaRussell has always been about bringing good vibes to the hip-hop world. He does so with his contagious happy-go-lucky energy, expressive delivery, and love for his regional sound. The California rapper is providing that on his supposed "38th" album, MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! This is not a solo record though. Instead, it's a collaboration between him and producer Mike G Beatz. The latter has worked alongside some of your favorite names such as Saweetie, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Warren G, and more.

The rollout for LaRussell's MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! got underway this February with "Proud Of Me." However, him and Mike G Beatz have plenty of other loosies out there that didn't even make this record's final cut. This is also a pretty stacked LP in terms of features. Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, are just some of the big-ticket guests. Overall, this 16-song but just 30-minute-long offering is just one big West Coast party that doesn't overstay its welcome. Pair that with hilarious skits from LaRussell's biggest hater and you've got yourself a record that's all about bring that loose and nonchalant energy to the table.

LaRussell & Mike G Beatz MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!

MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! Tracklist:

  1. Hater Speaks: So Ridiculous
  2. Ain't My Fault with Busta Rhymes
  3. Proud Of Me
  4. Hater Speaks: You're A B*tch
  5. Helping Still
  6. Trampoline Still
  7. Hater Speaks: It's Real F*cking Simple
  8. I Wanna Rock
  9. Oliver & Company with Snoop Dogg
  10. Hater Speaks: I Hate You People
  11. Bout Bidness
  12. No Comprende
  13. I Might Be with Wiz Khalifa (feat. Michael Prince)
  14. Hater Speaks: Timid Soft B*tches
  15. Who Do You See? with T-Pain (feat. HeyKujo, NandoSTL, Tietta & Hokage Simon)
  16. If You Knew (feat. Hokage Simon & Michael Prince)

