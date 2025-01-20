Artists Impacted By Wild L.A. Fires: Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi & More

The devastation the recent slew of Los Angeles fires left behind in its wake is something the City of Angels hasn't seen before. Across L.A. County, several neighborhoods were flattened, impacting communities and families from varying tax brackets. From Malibu to the Pacific Palisades to the historically Black neighborhood of Altadena, the recovery of these wildfires is estimated to cost billions in reconstructing efforts. However, before we see these communities rebuild brick by brick, the focus has been on aiding families in immediate need. Some nonprofits have stressed the importance of providing bare essentials.

Per several recent reports, it's estimated that up to 25 people have lost their lives. Further, over 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and at least 12,000 buildings were burned to the ground. Many affected were celebrities, leaving some on social media with a less than empathetic view of what was happening in Los Angeles. Yet, despite fame or success, the fact remains that lives—and generations of families—will never return to the stability they believed they once had.

Thankfully, many of those wildfires are being contained by the dedicated work of firefighters and volunteers. Here, we're revisiting some artists who lost their homes or were evacuated during the frightening ordeal. These are just a handful of familiar faces who have shared their loss, but it doesn't speak to the overwhelming amount of people who are still reeling from seeing everything they loved disintegrate in the blink of an eye. Artists like Tyler, The Creator, Denzel Curry, The Game, Snoop Dogg, Trae Tha Truth, and many more have donated or been on the ground to help in relief and rescue efforts.

“We came out here this morning with blankets, pillows, coffee, bananas, water. Just anything we can, you know, bring to help these firemen out here on the wake-up, man,” shared The Game. “They’re doing big, amazing things here.” As we continue to pray for L.A., check out a few artists who posted about or shared their experiences regarding the wildfires.

Jhené Aiko

Living in the Pacific Palisades was a "dream" for R&B star Jhené Aiko. Over on Instagram, the singer shared an image of her beloved residence in flames. “Sorry we couldn’t save you. Thank you for the memories and thank God no one was inside," she wrote. Later, she added that the home "burned to the ground with all of our things." She also stated that she appreciated that she and her family "still have each other." Like thousands of others, Aiko will have to rebuild from the bottom.

“A neighbor sent this picture of our home while we were out of town and supposed to be coming back the same day," the singer penned online. “This was my home for all you misinformed blogs posting a different house." She was soon hit with backlash from people who were pocket-watching. They told Aiko that she was rich enough to simply move or build another home.

“With all due respect. So many of you are loud and wrong," she answered her critics. Aiko lived in the residence with boyfriend Big Sean, their son Noah, and the singer's 16-year-old daughter, Namiko. "I worked very hard … for many years, through a lot of pain … to provide my children with this house. I put everything into it. Praying none of you ever experience this.”

Madlib

Producer Madlib has worked with the best of the best in not only Hip Hop but in the industry as a whole. He, too, suffered devastation during the L.A. fires, losing his home and massive collection of music. It has been reported by several outlets the 30 years of his record collection are gone—these include rare vinyls, cassettes, and CDs that he's pooled from traveling all over the world throughout his career. He has launched a fundraiser to help reconstruct.

“Your donation, no matter the amount, will provide assistance to help Madlib with immediate personal needs,” a post for the respected musician reads. “And the tools Madlib needs to continue creating the music that has touched so many lives." Further, Madlib has also lent his voice and platform to help others in need.

Kid Cudi

Although it seems that Kid Cudi's home is still standing, he was one of many who were told to evacuate as the raging L.A. fires closed in on his neighborhood. The Ohio-born rapper shared his story with the public in the wake of the blaze. “Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib. Im safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe,” Cudi stated on Instagram. “For all the folks who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and Im praying for us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”

Surprisingly, Kid Cudi's story took a wild turn when TMZ later reported that someone broke into his home. While the rapper was evacuated, his security cameras captured a man entering Cudi's house, eating his food, using his bathroom, and showering. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man shirtless, standing in Kid's kitchen. It's reported that the perpetrator was arrested and charged with theft of utilities and felony burglary.

Tina Knowles

Mama Knowles may not necessarily be a Hip Hop artist, but her close proximity is good enough. Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and mother-in-law to Jay-Z, has been in and around the industry for as long as Bey has been on the scene. On Instagram, Knowles shared that her "tiny little bungalow" in Malibu was destroyed in the L.A. fires. "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !!" she wrote. Knowles then went on to thank those who worked tirelessly around the clock to contain the fires.

"God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions," she stated. "We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives . This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders." She also offered her "deepest prayers" to "the people who lost their homes and belongings."

Jazimoto

DJ Premier told the public that musician Jazimoto lost her home in the Eaton Fire. “My dear friend and fellow Producer Jazimoto (Jasmine Morris) just lost her family home in Altadena, California due to the ongoing fire,” he wrote online. “She’s a classically trained Pianist and Violinist and has worked with M.O.P. and recently our joint album with @teflon_m.o.p ‘2 Sides To Every Story.’ Her Father is renowned Jazz artist Wilbur Morris and her 80 year old Mom is Mari Morris, a former art professor."

Coalmine Records also shared a link to Jazimoto's GoFundMe page and more information about her unfortunate circumstances. "On the morning of January 8th, Jazimoto’s home in Altadena, CA, was tragically destroyed in the Eaton Canyon fire," they wrote. "The fire claimed not only her home but also the tools that enabled her to create and share her gift with the world. Rebuilding her life and career will require immense effort, and we are asking for your help."

Additionally, they stated, "Every donation, no matter the size, will bring her closer to rebuilding her life and her passion for music. Funds will be transferred directly to Jasmine and will be used to support her with temporary housing, essential living expenses, and replacement of critical music equipment to continue her artistry. In Jasmine’s words, 'Music is the language of my soul. Losing these pieces of my life is losing part of who I am. But I am determined to rebuild and continue creating.'"

Tyga

It looks as if Tyga's home may have been spared from the fires, but it was a close call. He was on Livestream with thousands of fans watching in real time as he received one of the many frightening alerts that went out to Los Angeles residents. “I might have to evacuate, y’all,” Tyga said. “I might have to end it, I wanted to stay on all night with y’all, but ya know, we gotta be safe.” The Livestream abruptly concluded, leaving his followers questioning his safety. Later, Tyga reportedly stated he decided to return home after the evacuation notice was lifted, even though the air quality in the area was considered dangerous.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Before John Legend hit the pavement to visit the incarcerated firefighters who helped defeat the blazes taking over Los Angeles, he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were evacuated. The famous couple, their four children, and their pets stayed in a hotel before returning home. Teigen wrote, “It is a hellscape. We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t know who are not ok.” She added, “Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And god bless the firefighters and all first responders.”



Over on Legend's page, he advocated for the incarcerated firefighters to be compensated more than they currently are. "This is our moment to give them our thanks and support both now and as they work toward building their futures," he wrote in the caption of a moving video. "We need to advocate for higher wages for incarcerated workers. These brave firefighters currently earn between $5.00 and $10.00 a day. We also need to push for record expungement to open pathways to firefighting careers and beyond."

TwoTiime

Canadian rapper TwoTiime shared with the National Post that he was confronted with a harrowing scene from his Calabasas, Calif. home as the Kenneth Fire raged on through the West Hills. The Ottawa-born artist was ordered to evacuate and retreated to an Airbnb in Downtown L.A. While there, National Post was able to catch up with TwoTiime over the phone. “It was looking like hell on earth, I’m not gonna lie to you,” he said. The rapper added that the sky was covered in billows of smoke. “There was smoke all up in the air. The sky was red and brown. I thought it was judgment day.”

TwoTiime reportedly moved to the Los Angeles area after signing with Polo G's ODA Records. He also added that the studio he works at in the Pacific Palisades was lost in the fire. “I’m super sad about that,” the rapper conveyed. “That’s the main studio I record at. That was like a safe haven for me. Things are pretty stressful right now with the city burning down. I think everyone’s being affected by it.”

Keyshia Cole