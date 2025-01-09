Jhene Aiko Responds To Online Mockery After Losing Home In L.A. Fires

Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Jhene Aiko performs during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
The singer was not having it.

Wildfires continue wreak havoc on Los Angeles. Thousands of people have lost their homes, including celebrities. Global names like Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal have already voiced their heartbreak over the loss of their belongings. Jhene Aiko is the latest victim. The singer posted a pic of her house's remains on Thursday morning. She included a heartfelt message with the Instagram post. Unfortunately for the singer, IG users began trolling and diminishing her loss on the ground that she has lots of money. Jhene Aiko did not appreciate the mockery, and clapped back accordingly.

Jhene Aiko's openness made it clear that she did not anticipate social media trolling. "Sorry we couldn't save you," she wrote in her initial post. "Thank you for the memories. And thank God no one was inside." Followers were less than charitable with their read of the situation, though. Instead of offering support for Jhene Aiko, they expressed contempt. Some claimed that the singer was too rich to be concerned, and will simply be able to replace what was lost. Others mockingly stated that Aiko should have "Paris Hilton money" given how long she's been in the industry. She responded to these comments hours later.

Jhene Aiko Claimed Haters Were "Loud And Wrong"

Jhene Aiko made it very clear that she values the safety of her family above all else. She also clarified that she is suffering just as much as anybody else who was afflicted by the wildfires. "The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild," she wrote in the Shade Room comment section. "I don’t got it like that. But I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything." In a second, longer post, Jhene Aiko revealed that her family lost their home to a fire when she was a child. She voiced relief over the fact that she's in a better place now.

"I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then," the singer asserted. "And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time. I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe God Bless." Jhene Aiko also told those shrug off her loss due to her financial status are "loud and wrong." The singer closed out her message by sending prayers to everybody who is facing similar problems in Northern California.

