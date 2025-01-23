Jhene Aiko Wants To Thank Firefighters In Los Angeles By Offering Them Free Massages

Aiko wants to pay back those that have helped her.

As firefighters in Los Angeles continue to help the city during the wildfires ravaging its citizens, Jhene Aiko and her Jhenetics wellness brand want to thank them for their indelible service. Moreover, she offered free massages and free CBD-infused products to first responders. "Thank you to our first responders, those who have spent days away from their families, working tirelessly to protect us," the singer shared in an Instagram post. "We hope this small gesture of gratitude makes a difference during these long shifts. With love and appreciation, Jhenetics and J.A. Special thanks to the incredible @lafdfoundation and to our amazing massage therapists and partners @ManlyHandz and @Rachalsworld."

In addition, various social media clips show Jhené Aiko's products in use and how both sides truly appreciate the work that they're doing for each other. She partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the mobile massage service Manly Handz to carry this mission out, and it' heartening to see that this can provide at least some reprieve from the destruction and tireless work. This must also hit particularly hard for the 36-year-old, as she lost her home to these fires.

Jhene Aiko & Jhenetics' Initiative For L.A. Firefighters

"The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild," Jhené Aiko shared on social media when people mocked her sadness at losing her home as a celebrity. "I don’t got it like that. But I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything. [...] I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then," she added concerning a previous fire her family suffered. "And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time. I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe God Bless."

Meanwhile, Jhené Aiko's initiative follows many other celebrity campaigns to provide more relief and aid for Los Angeles citizens during these fires. Hopefully these don't slow down once the big news headlines stop, as there's a crucial need for sustainability, prevention, emotional support, and long-term planning to mitigate these disasters in both the near and distant future.

