Madlib Hints At Potential Album With "Charity Project" Following Fans Support After House Fire

Madlib, aka Beat Konducta performed on the Red Bull Stage during Movement 2019 at Hart Plaza, May 27, 2019.
A classy move by the producing icon.

Madlib has been graced with some very thoughtful fans, with the California wildfires showing just how much they care. After his house tragically was lost due to the raging flames, the producer's manager, Stacy Epps, launched a fundraiser. "Love Like Water Inc" was actually founded a couple of years ago, but due to the unfortunate circumstances, it was opened up. "We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping legendary producer Madlib and his family rebuild after losing their home, decades of music, and equipment in the devastating LA fires."

The post continues, "Your donation, no matter the amount, will help Madlib and his family rebuild and continue creating the music that has touched so many lives. 100% of your donations are tax deductible and will go directly to Madlib and his family. Thank you in advance for your love, prayers and support." The fundraiser is still open if you would like to chip in, with the link to it being below. With it now being a week later, it seems like the donations have really been a major boost.

Madlib Is Repaying Fans For Their Help

According to HipHopDX, a rep of his took to his Instagram to thank everyone for their generosity. "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the support, love, encouragement," the message begins. It truly has helped Madlib get through one of the most challenging periods in his life, to know that so many care and appreciate his contributions and legacy." But instead of just merely showing love, the producer is repaying them the best way he knows how.

Or that's what we think at least based on possible clues. "Thank you all again so much!! 🙏🏽❤️ Please stay tuned for an important tribute and charity project coming soon." There's then a link to a Madlib-affiliated IG account called @madelovela. It currently has zero posts at the time of writing. However, when we think "project" our minds go to album. Time will tell, but whatever it is, it's a very thoughtful thing for him to do.

