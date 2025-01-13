Madlib Shares Fundraising Campaign After Losing His Home Due To L.A. Wildfires

An organization founded by his manager will help his family rebuild through donations.

Madlib has reportedly lost his home due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, a fate that many others have suffered as well. While the most important thing to focus on is this natural disaster's effect on the less fortunate, that does not invalidate his need to rebuild and help his family get back on track. Moreover, the legendary producer's manager Stacy Epps founded the nonprofit organization "Love Like Water Inc" a few years ago, and they launched a fundraising campaign (which you can by clicking the "Via" link down below) to send donations his way. He also shared the initiative to his Instagram, and we join many fans in sending his loved ones our deepest condolences and best wishes.

"We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping legendary producer Madlib and his family rebuild after losing their home, decades of music, and equipment in the devastating LA fires," the post's caption read, which matches the campaign's description. "Your donation, no matter the amount, will help Madlib and his family rebuild and continue creating the music that has touched so many lives. 100% of your donations are tax deductible and will go directly to Madlib and his family. Thank you in advance for your love, prayers and support."

Madlib Loses His Home Due To Los Angeles Fires

Many other celebrities like Madlib are using their platforms to aid and assist as many families as they can, especially beyond the celebrity world. Some have made generous donations through their charities, others are platforming important discussions and sympathies, and a few have provided direct support and resources by sharing shelters or creating their own mitigating initiatives. Amid this dangerous and heartbreaking time for Los Angeles, we must keep our focus on those who need it most.