Snoop Dogg Donates His Clothes To L.A. Fire Victims

Snoop Dogg joins L.A. providing aid to the victims of the fires.

Snoop Dogg supports those affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. On Thursday (January 9), the rap icon announced that his Snoop Dogg Clothing store in Inglewood would offer free clothing to help impacted individuals rebuild their lives. “We are devastated and send our condolences to those who have been affected by these fires,” read the caption on the store’s Instagram post.

The message extended an invitation to anyone in need, encouraging them to visit and pick up clothing for themselves and their families. “Please stop by and pick up some clothing that we have available to get you and your family through these trying times free of charge. ID/address requested.” The free clothing was made available on Friday (January 10), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the store located at 905 S. Prairie Blvd., Suite A, Inglewood, CA 90301.

Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Offers Clothes To Wildfire Victims

Snoop’s initiative is part of a broader community effort to support those affected by the fires. The evacuation reached over 180,000 people. Local businesses and public figures have rallied to provide relief. South Central retailer SPACE(S) by Bricks and Wood opened a temporary donation center at 4571 W. Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles. The center accepted clothing donations from Friday through Sunday, operating between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.