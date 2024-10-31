Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Unveil "Missionary" Tracklist With Star-Studded Support

Snoop and Dr. Dre are right around the corner.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are making their studio album return with Missionary, their new collab project dropping on December 13. Now, we have the condom-themed cover art and tracklist for the record, indicating its playful vibe and teasing the featured guests that will be on it. They are the following: BJ The Chicago Kid, Dre on the mic, Alus, Jhené Aiko, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, K.A.A.N., Sting, Method Man, Smitty, Cocoa Sarai, 50 Cent, Eminem, Dem Jointz, Stalone, and Fat Money. As you can see, there are some expected picks, some surprises, and overall a whole lot of variety on this forthcoming LP.

Missionary comes out via the Snoop Dogg-owned Death Row Records and Dr. Dre will be responsible for the album's production. It's a bit of a spiritual sequel to their 1993 classic Doggystyle, and its first single – "Gorgeous" with Jhené Aiko – drops tonight at midnight (Thursday, October 31). In fact, this is all part of a pretty prolific run for Tha Doggfather these days, as he recently featured on EARTHGANG's latest offering, Perfect Fantasy. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about his output right now.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre's Missionary: Features & Artwork

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre recently spoke on the creative process on Stephen A. Smith's show. "Be original," Snoop remarked. "Right now there’s so much copycatting, mimicking, sounding alike, and imitation. Find your production, your sound, find your ear for who you are, and be original even if it ain’t hitting. Stay you." "Find your collaborators," Dre added. "I don’t like the fact that there are nine different producers on one album. I like the idea of one producer on an album. Continuity is everything."