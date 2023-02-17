dr dre
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink "Gin & Juice": See Promo VideosWhat better name to give to your newest extracurricular creation than one of your most definitive hits as two West Coast legends?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDee Barnes Comments On Jay-Z Winning Grammy Named After Her Abuser Dr. DreWhile folks may have expected her to drag Hov given this headline, her take on the situation is a little more nuanced than blasting the winners.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentEminem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar RapperExplore Eminem's net worth in 2024, uncovering the sources behind his wealth, from album sales and tours to endorsements and real estate.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentDr Dre Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legendary ProducerFrom co-founding Death Row Records to the multi-billion dollar sale of Beats Electronics, explore the various factors that contribute to Dr. Dre's impressive net worth. By Jake Skudder
- MusicN.W.A. Members: Where Are They Now?A close look into the lives and careers of each member of N.W.A. By TeeJay Small
- MusicEazy-E "It's On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa" Turns 30: A Response To "The Chronic"Easy-E wasn’t taking Dr. Dre’s disses lying down, retaliating in full force.By Demi Phillips
- MusicDrake Recalls Writing For Dr. Dre On "For All The Dogs" Track "Away From Home""My mama was my manager, my uncle was my agent / Dr. Dre’ll send a n***a home, that took patience," he rapped on the cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre Drops "The Chronic" 30th Anniversary Memorabilia, Fans CelebrateThe California legend changed the game back in 1992, and these new items pay homage to the album's iconic status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2's Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere ArenaThe West Coast rap legends were among thousands in attendance to witness an immersive and innovative new experience.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King 2" With Dr. Dre Leaks OnlineApparently, another version of the Chicago rapper's 2019 album had Dre on production and featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is EZ Mil? The Rapper That Eminem & Dr. Dre Just SignedEz Mil is the only rapper to sign with Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope since 50 Cent joined both labels in 2002.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 Dr. Dre Facts You Didn't KnowSome Dr. Dre facts are common knowledge by hip hop fans but others are only known by dedicated admirers of the West Coast legend.By Paul Barnes
- MusicBone Thugs-N-Harmony Reunion Could Happen Under One ConditionBone-Thugs-N-Harmony have one condition for making new music together.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDr. Dre, Angie Martinez Receiving Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame StarsDr. Dre and Angie Martinez are finally being recognized.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDr. Dre Unveils "The Chronic" Collectibles For 30th AnniversaryA piece of hip-hop history could now be yours.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Claim Top Spot On Rolling Stone's West Coast Rap Songs ListI mean, who's really surprised?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSuge Knight Makes Bold Claim About Dre's Producer CreditsSuge Knight is ready to tell the truth about music history.By Ben Mock
- MusicJim Jones Says He'll Charge Dr. Dre $2M If He Drops Unreleased Dipset RecordsJim Jones doesn't expect Dr. Dre to ever released the five unreleased Dipset records in his vault. By Aron A.
- TVDJ Drama Would Prefer A Show On Dr. Dre Rather Than Suge KnightDJ Drama believes a show on Dr. Dre's career would be "even crazier" than the upcoming biopic seriesBy Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Best Dr. Dre Beats He's ProducedOne of the most legendary artists of all time! Here are the best beats produced by Dr. Dre.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music50 Cent Says He Made "21 Questions" To Help His Love Life50 Cent explained why he pushed back after Dr. Dre said he didn't want "21 Questions" on "Get Rich Or Die Tryin."By Aron A.