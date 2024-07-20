Dr Dre Details Hilarious Blind Double Date With Snoop Dogg Gone Wrong

It wasn't a fair split.

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg are the most iconic duo in hip-hop history. Granted, they are an official duo like Outkast or Mobb Deep, but their impact is undeniable. They codified gangsta rap in the mainstream, and have mentored generations of West Coast artists. Dre and Snoop are mythic figures at this point. That's what makes stories about their early days so enthralling. It's nice to hear about instances in which they were more relatable, less G'd out. Dr Dre provided fans with one such story during a recent interview.

The duo sat down with Capital Xtra on June 19 to take about their three decade friendship. Snoop Dogg detailed his reverence for Dr Dre, dubbing him his "older brother." He also credited the producer for his business acumen, and sound financial advice over the years. "I just love being with him in the studio and real life," Snoop explained. Dr Dre was appreciative, but he took the interview in a more comedic light. He decided to recount a story in which him and Snoop went on a blind double date. Dre recalls being thrilled when they went to pick up their dates. That was, until he realized the woman he was entranced by was actually Snoop's girl.

"I thought it was mine and it wasn't," Dr Dre jokingly recalled. "Snoop pushed me out the way like, 'Nah, Cuz, that’s me.' When I turned that corner and saw mine, I was really disappointed." To make the whole thing worse, the duo had to drive in a rain storm to get there. "We drove for an hour in Hurricane Katrina to get there and I was extremely disappointed," the producer reiterated. Incredibly, there is a silver lining to the story. While the double date didn't go as planned for Dr Dre, the producer went into the studio the very next day and recorded "Nothin' But a 'G' Thang." The 1992 song would become a smash hit and a signature for both him and Snoop.