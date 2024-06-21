Snoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar "The King Of The West"

While Snoop Dogg wasn't there to witness Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out," he remarked on just how special the moment was.

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth in Los Angeles will likely go down as one of the biggest hip-hop-adjacent events of 2024. Frankly, the reaction to it on the West Coast might cement it as one of the biggest cultural moments of the year at large, and one of L.A.'s most iconic figures recently gave his stamp of approval. Moreover, Snoop Dogg relayed a message to the Compton lyricist for his show, but ironically enough, he said that he was out in Canada, the territory of Kendrick's current rival Drake. We'll get to that soon enough, but Tha Doggfather did not focus at all on that conflict and instead stressed the much more meaningful importance of what went down that night.

"Top of the morning, Big Snoop Dogg coming at you live from Canada," the Long Beach native began his message to Kendrick Lamar. "Sending a big shoutout to K.Dot and all the homies from the West that stood together, unified, organized, in peace [and] love. That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples coming together. And, um, K.Dot... you are the king of the west. That's the kind of s**t kings do: we unite. We bring our peoples together."

Snoop Dogg's Proud Message To Kendrick Lamar After "The Pop Out"

Furthermore, this is all very interesting because of the mixed signals that Snoop Dogg has sent in the midst of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. You probably recall that Drizzy used an A.I. Snoop verse on the "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss, and that Death Row now falls under the OVO-affiliated Gamma. However, other social media posts, public statements, and verse shoutouts indicated that the Cali legend was sticking to his roots. It's a pretty complicated subject to theorize on, but at the very least, we know that he likely has a lot of love for both sides.