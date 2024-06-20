Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: The 5 Best Moments

From Black Hippy to the inaugural performance of "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar made history at the Kia Forum for the Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert.

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has been heavy on our minds this year. Perhaps, it's largely because everyone is being forced to pick a side. Impassioned fans are glued to Instagram and YouTube comments where they attempt to discredit the other artist for one reason or another. Mind you, this battle was only about numbers because one of the participants happened to be the most streamed artist in the world. At its core, it boiled down to the music.

We’re at an interesting crossroads in the music industry where streaming numbers don't translate to ticket sales. Several reports emerged recently about some of the top streaming artists struggling to sell tour tickets, raising concerns surrounding the authenticity of streaming numbers. Earlier this week, an individual appeared on DJ Akademiks’ stream where he alleged that Anthony Saleh, Kendrick Lamar’s manager, hired him to inflate the number of views on “Not Like Us,” the rapper’s chart-topping song that disses Drake, using bots. Joe Budden stated that he was aware (and doesn’t care) of the alleged bot scandal. Meanwhile, several fans attempted to debunk the claim. But, with Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert, it became apparent that the hype was far from fabricated.

The incredible event hosted by pgLang and Free Lunch unified the West Coast. Kendrick reunited Black Hippy on stage for the first time in years and shared the stage with dozens of L.A. rappers. While the majority of viewers didn’t get the opportunity to witness history made inside of the Kia Forum in person, we all tuned in from the comfort of our homes to find out exactly what Kendrick Lamar and co. had up their sleeves. So, without further ado, we’re diving into our five favorite moments from last night’s event.

5. Tommy The Clown

If the point of Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out was to honor the legacy of the West Coast, it wouldn’t have been complete without a staple in the city: Tommy The Clown. DJ Hed introduced the pioneer of clowning to the stage where Tommy brought along his dance crew for an electrifying performance.

The Los Angeles-based dancer played a key role in the evolution of hip-hop dance. More importantly, he established a dance crew titled Hip Hop Clowns which offered an outlet for kids in the city. “No gangs, No drugs, Do well in school (grades, attendance, and behavior), and be a role model by living a positive lifestyle at all times” are the rules that Tommy established. Decades later, his legacy as a community leader became as important as his impact on dance. During his performance last night, he empowered the youth and allowed them on one of the biggest stages to get a glimpse of where hard work can lead. It was a perfect performance that underlined the significance of the event; yes, it was a victory lap for Kendrick Lamar but it was also a showcase of the raw talent in Los Angeles.

4. Dr. Dre’s Cameo

Nearly thirteen years ago, Dr. Dre sat in the crowd of the Music Box Theatre in Los Angeles as The Game, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Daz, and Warren G passed the West Coast torch to Kendrick Lamar. It’s a moment that lived on in history together, and felt even more important when they joined the stage at Coachella in 2012 to perform “The Recipe.” However, after over a decade of working together closely, Dr. Dre’s appearance at the Kia Forum for The Pop Out felt like an even more significant milestone in Kendrick Lamar’s career.

Performing “Still D.R.E.” felt appropriate for the venue but the inclusion of “California Love” in the setlist was a direct message to Kendrick’s opponent, who he told, “Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect” in a lyric change on “Euphoria” at the beginning of the set. Drake might be flaunting a piece of American history on his finger, but the collective West Coast resentment toward “Taylor Made Freestyle” felt palpable at that moment. So, when Dr. Dre helped introduce “Not Like Us,” it became clear that the West Coast is unified, from the OGs who broke down the doors to the young L.A. artists who are carrying on the tradition.

DJ Hed and DJ Mustard set the tone for Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out show but the latter truly gave us a history lesson on the last decade-plus of Los Angeles’ sound. Mustard has undoubtedly been an architect evolving the West Coast and his set certainly reflected his impact. Collaborators like YG and Roddy Ricch turned out the Kia Forum with the intensity of hit records like “BPT” and “The Box,” respectively, while understated Los Angeles legends, JasonMartin (F.K.A. Problem) and Dom Kennedy glided through the stage in a cool-and-calm fashion while igniting the crowd with L.A. Pride. However, the versatility of Mustard’s set with the inclusion of Tyler, The Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Steve Lacy further embodied the West Coast's impact outside of California, too.

2. Black Hippy Reunites On Stage

Listen, we’ve basically been left hanging on the possibility of a Black Hippy album. Plus, Kendrick’s departure from Top Dawg Entertainment left little hope of the project ever happening. In the past few years of Kendrick launching pgLang and embarking on a journey outside of the label that he launched his career with, many wondered where exactly he stands with Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen them together.

For the sake of the evening, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy, and Soulo appeared on stage one-by-one to reunite Black Hippy for the first time in a long time. Though Kendrick performed songs like “Money Tree” with Jay Rock and “Collard Greens” with ScHoolboy Q, it felt a tad disappointing that he limited Ab-Soul’s appearance ad-libs on “6:16 In L.A.” Regardless, it was an important moment, one that we’ve been waiting on for years but what could’ve elevated it even further was if they performed “Vice City,” “Black Lip Bastard,” or even “THat Part (Remix)” together.

1. Unifying L.A.

The most important part of the evening came at the end of the show after Kendrick had already performed “Not Like Us” three times in a row. Yes, it was a spectacular moment to hear the song live for the first time, whether in the venue or at home. However, it became a critical piece to Kendrick’s thesis for the night: bringing Los Angeles together.

When “Not Like Us” first came out, rumors emerged that its infectious production and chorus had practically created an unspoken ceasefire in the city – members of all gangs unified to celebrate a victory on the West Coast. However, it became true as all the performers, hailing from different sections of the city and claiming various sets, emerged on stage together to celebrate the success of the event. From Bloods to Crips, Kendrick stood alongside each as equals, shaking hands as he performed his hit single and grinning from ear-to-ear.