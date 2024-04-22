Future & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales

Metro Boomin and Future will be embarking on the tour in July.

BYCole Blake
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019

Drake fans are clowning Future and Metro Boomin on social media for the sales of their upcoming We Don't Trust You tour. According to Touring Data, the duo has sold 177,318 tickets across North America with 43.13% sold. The tickets for the tour went on sale on Friday.

Drake fans were quick to attack the two in the replies to the post. "Don’t y’all see why streams don’t matter? Touring is where the real money in music is. Your music can be at the top of the music charts but doesn’t mean people actually care about you." Others came to Metro and Future's defense, suggesting it's only been a couple of days since the shows went on sale. "43% in 2 days means everything is almost paid for, it’ll be all profit by May/early June. This is good for a non-pop hiphop tour," one user wrote.

Read More: Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Six-Week "WE TRUST YOU TOUR": Details

Future & Metro Boomin Perform On The "One Big Party Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake wrapped up his It's All a Blur Tour, last month. Months before that, it surpassed Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour to become the highest-grossing rap tour ever. It reportedly brought in over $200 million in revenue. He performed a total of 72 shows across the United States and Canada with an attendance of over 830,000. After the initial run, he added J Cole as a co-headliner for a second leg titled It's All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

Metro Boomin & Future's Tour Data Revealed

Metro Boomin and Future have been feuding with Drake since the release of their first collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, last month. Across their two albums together, they've hosted several artists to diss the Toronto rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on Future and Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Picture Of His Manager, Ponders When Diss Track Will Arrive

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
