Future & Metro Boomin 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Future and Metro Boomin have 2024 in a chokehold with the release of We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You but that momentum will continue this summer with their upcoming tour. Live Nation announced the We Trust You tour which will span across North America between July and August. Through 27 dates, expect the duo to deliver their biggest hits and fiery performances.
The We Trust You Tour
Dubbed the We Trust You Tour, this arena trek promises to deliver an unforgettable blend of rap and production prowess following a triumphant commercial run on the Billboard charts, including the chart-topping success of "Like That" ft. Kendrick Lamar. With a total of 27 dates, the tour kicks off in Kansas City, Mo., at the T-Mobile Center on July 30, 2024. While the lineup of openers and supporting acts has yet to be revealed, anticipation is already building for what promises to be an epic musical journey.
Key Cities
The North American trek follows Future’s One Big Party tour in 2023, which saw him hitting major cities across the country. However, Future and Metro Boomin’s tour will crisscross North America, making stops in some of the continent’s most vibrant cities. From Detroit to Atlanta, Brooklyn to Boston, and even Drake’s hometown of Toronto, fans from coast to coast will have the opportunity to experience the duo’s electrifying performances.
Tickets
Tickets for the We Trust You Tour will be in high demand, so fans are advised to act fast to secure their spot at these must-see performances. Cash App Card customers will have early access to tickets starting on Wednesday, April 17, while the general public will have their chance to purchase tickets on Friday, April 19, via the Live Nation website at 10 a.m. local venue time.
For those looking to elevate their concert experience, VIP packages are available, offering perks such as photo-ops, access to VIP lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more. Cash App Card members will also enjoy discounts on tour merchandise purchased onsite at venues, adding extra value to the concert experience.
As Future and Metro Boomin continue to dominate the charts with their latest releases, the We Trust You Tour promises to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer. Don’t miss your chance to catch these two powerhouse artists live in concert. Grab your tickets now and get ready for a musical experience like no other.
Tour Dates
Kansas City, Mo. - July 30 - T-Mobile Center
Saint Paul, Minn. - July 31 - Xcel Energy Center
Milwaukee, Wis. - Aug. 2 - Fiserv Forum
Chicago, Ill. - Aug. 3 - Lollapalooza
Detroit, Mich. - Aug. 4 - Little Caesars Arena
Nashville, Tenn. - Aug. 6 - Bridgestone Arena
Atlanta, Ga. - Aug. 8 - State Farm Arena
Columbus, Ohio - Aug. 10 - Schottenstein Center
Toronto, Ontario - Aug. 11 - Scotiabank Arena
Boston, Mass. - Aug. 13 - TD Garden
Philadelphia, Pa. - Aug. 14 - Wells Fargo Center
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Aug. 15 - Barclays Center
Washington, D.C. - Aug. 17 - Capital One Arena
New Orleans, La. - Aug. 20 - Smoothie King Center
Houston, Texas - Aug. 22 - Toyota Center
San Antonio, Texas - Aug. 23 - Frost Bank Center
Dallas, Texas - Aug. 24 - American Airlines Center
Tulsa, Okla. - Aug. 25 - BOK Center
Denver, Colo. - Aug. 27 - Ball Arena
Salt Lake City, Utah - Aug. 28 - Delta Center
Las Vegas, Nev. - Aug. 30 - T-Mobile Arena
Inglewood, Calif. - Aug. 31 - Intuit Dome
Sacramento, Calif. - Sept. 3 - Golden 1 Center
Oakland, Calif. - Sept. 4 - Oakland Arena
Seattle, Wash. - Sept. 6 - Climate Pledge Arena
Portland, Ore. - Sept. 7 - Moda Center
Vancouver, B.C. - Sept. 9 - Rogers Arena
